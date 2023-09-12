Pirelli presents Singapore: the words of Mario Isola

“The final phase of this long season kicks off in Singapore, which will take Formula 1 to race on three continents and 16 time zones. The Grand Prix in the city-state of Singapore was the first to take place under artificial light, opening a path later followed – in whole or in part – by other races. From a technical point of view, that of Marina Bay is one typical city trackvery tortuous (there are 19 bends, many at 90° C) and with very few escape routes: even a small mistake can be paid dearly”.

“From an aerodynamic point of view, the characteristics of the track require the choice of a high-load configuration. An important innovation on the route makes its debut this year, brought about by a series of building interventions in the Marina Bay area: the section originally between turns 16 and 19 has in fact become a straight stretch almost 400 meters long. The modification will certainly make the circuit faster, both because the total length drops below five kilometers and because it will be decidedly more streamlined. It remains to be assessed whether the change will have an impact on the strategies, also because – at least on paper – an opportunity for overtaking could also have been created, which until now was very difficult unless one had a large margin of advantage in terms of performance” .

“The stress on the tires is not particularly high in terms of loads while particular attention must be given to the management of the rear axle, put to the test during traction when exiting slow corners. Temperatures are usually quite high and constant, as Singapore is located a few kilometers (about 150) from the Equator, which increases the risk of overheating, both of the tires and of all the mechanical parts of the single-seater, without forgetting the crucial element in a car race, i.e. the driver”.