Pirelli’s 2023 season was undoubtedly demanding, perhaps the most complex in years. In addition to the challenge of having to modify the structure of the tires to cope with the increase in load encountered by the teams, despite the fact that they had provided indications that did not turn out to be consistent with the reality of the track, the Italian manufacturer also had to develop a slick tire that worked without the aid of electric blankets, also having to negotiate the renewal of the contract with the FIA.

The tender ended several weeks ago and the Federation, together with Liberty Media, is carefully evaluating the proposals received on the table, even if at the moment there are no official indications yet.

While awaiting a definitive response from the FIA, Pirelli has revised its test plan for the rest of 2023 and is now in the race to prepare the definitive tires in view of the next championship, the last one under the current contract. In fact, right from the first private tests at the beginning of the season, Pirelli had focused above all on tires that didn’t need to be preheated, testing them in quite different conditions: from the cold of Paul Ricard and Jerez in February to the heat of Sakhir after the Grand Prix.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Erik Junius

In fact, after last month’s F1 Commission decided to shelve the project of racing without the use of tyrewarmers, postponing it for another year, the Milanese manufacturer had to return to another type of prototype, more in line with those currently employees.

The challenge is that every season Pirelli has to develop its tires to cope with the higher load levels expected for the following year: with the new simulations arriving in June, Pirelli now has very little time available to meet the deadlines imposed and indicate which projects will be adopted for 2024.

“The teams loaded the simulations at the end of June. So we had time, a couple of months, to process all the data and figure out where the load destination is for next year. And we have seen some increase “explained Simone Berra, Pirelli engineer interviewed by Motorsport.com.

However, the company has been able to adjust its production so as to be able to use the next test after the Italian GP in Monza to narrow the field and identify a selection of prototypes on which the final choice will then be made.

At the Monza test, in which Alpine and Red Bull will participate for a day of action on the track, Pirelli will be able to test some prototypes with the aim of concentrating on the construction which will then have to be approved by the FIA ​​in mid-September. Once approved, all teams will have the opportunity to test them during the weekends of the Japanese and Mexican GPs, when the teams will have an extra half hour during FP2 to run continuously.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Erik Junius

A different matter is that linked to the compounds, which must be approved by 1 December, or after completing the tests in Abu Dhabi. Generally, for that appointment the manufacturer already arrives with a ready product, also because Pirelli will bring more options to Japan and Mexico, in order to collect further data before the deadline.

“We know that the cars are in continuous development. It is important to continuously improve the reliability and resistance to tire fatigue due to the loads. We would also like to improve the current range of compounds, working above all on those which have shown performance lower than expected,” added Berra.

“We are continuing to include new materials, new structures and geometries. So we are working as much as possible. Of course, at some point there is a limit and you have to change your philosophy, but for the moment we have seen good results working on the current structure and improving with several new solutions”.