The rain conditioned the last weekend before the summer break. In Belgium, the sprint race was held in the wet, with the start taking place behind the Safety Car, a condition which by regulation requires the teams to fit extreme wet tyres. However, when the safety car returned to the pits, all the drivers immediately switched to the intermediates, underlining the lack of competitiveness of the full-wet compared to the second wet compound. Pirelli is thinking about how to improve in the future and invites the FIA ​​and teams to choose between two proposals.

The work on the full-wet

“We have two distinct problems: performance and visibility.” This is how Mario Isola begins when illustrating the situation. “The performance of the new wet tire is significantly better than the previous one. Let’s talk about an improvement at Fiorano of 5-6 seconds per lap, moreover in cold conditions, which were the most critical given the removal of the electric blankets. The teams have had the report with the data of our step and for this reason they have all voted to introduce the new wet bikes this season”.

“The problem is that we were only able to test the new tires at Fiorano and Paul Ricard, which are circuits with low severity compared to high ones like Silverstone and Spa”. continues Isola. “Evidently the performance of the new wet is not enough and we need to improve further to get to the right crossover with the intermediates”. In the past, the crossover between the extreme wet tire and the intermediate was around 115% of the benchmark dry time. Instead, he registered in Spa a crossover time of 120%. “It’s too high. We have to go down and improve the full-wet”, remarks Isola.

The eventual development of a new tire for extreme wet conditions will be a matter of compromise between available grip and aquaplaning on the straight. Much in this will depend on the correct interpretation of the indications provided by the pilots: “Aquaplaning in a straight line it occurs when the tire is unable to dispose of enough water. Sometimes though, when drivers complain it’s because they lose just one axle and experience understeer or oversteer. It is a topic that needs to be carefully analysed. Based on what the real object of the comment is, we have to decide what is better. If straight-line aquaplaning was the problem, then the only way would be to work in the groove. In that case, however, there would be a narrower contact patch on the ground and this would worsen cornering grip, what some still call aquaplaning. If we interpret their comments incorrectly, we will also misdirect the development.”

The super-intermediate

Visibility is the second major aspect of the debate, as it is now the main limiting factor in wet races, relegating full-wet tires to the role of “Safety Car tyres”. Comment Island: “Visibility is an issue. FIA and teams are working on solutions to reduce the spray raised not only by the tyresbut also from the speaker. At the moment this solution does not exist. Therefore it happened that during the Sprint the Safety Car remained on the track for five laps. With twenty single-seaters on the track, conditions quickly turned from intermediate.”

“If for the future the approach was not to ride when there is a lot of water on the track for visibility reasons, then a solution could be develop a ‘super-intermediate’. It would be an intermediate developed for a wetter track, so that with a single product it is possible to cover the interval that goes from dry conditions to the limit allowed for visibility. If, on the other hand, we continue with the development of the mud flaps to be able to race in extremely wet conditions, we should stick to the double tire. We will have the new intermediate without a tyrewarmer and in parallel we will have to improve the full-wet. However, if the full-wet continues to be used only under the Safety Car, I’d agree with the drivers in saying that it’s a useless tyre”.

Pirelli’s appeal is for a quick decision by the FIA ​​and the team, given the intense work schedules of the Italian tire specialist. With the postponement of the tires without tyrewarmers to 2025, in the coming months Pirelli will evaluate what changes to make to the 2024 slicks, while continuing the development of the intermediates without tyrewarmers: “We have limited testing capabilities, we cannot cover every eventuality. We have to choose which direction to go. We want to develop a different groove [per l’intermedia] able to work in a wider range of conditions? Ok, but in that case we couldn’t improve the current extreme wet tire”.

Track factor

Tom McCollough, Performance Director of Aston Martin, also expressed his opinion on the subject, underlining the difficulty of developing a wet-weather product suitable for covering the more than twenty tracks on the calendar: “Using full-wet at Spa is difficult, but elsewhere it’s different. […] Until seven years ago, we had different compounds from intermediate and wet, based on whether we went to circuits like Monaco or other more severe ones like Spa. Obviously, having removed the tyrewarmers, to ensure that the full-wet gets up to temperature on low-energy circuits like Monaco, the effect was that on others like Spa it is easy to overheat the rubber. It’s a challenge”. However, McCollough’s preference between the two hypotheses feared by Pirelli is clear: “I’d rather have an extreme wet tire than a more versatile intermediate.” The theme of wet tires thickens the Pirelli agenda, in a historical moment in which the Italian tire manufacturer is still in negotiations for the post-2025 renewal.