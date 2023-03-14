Jeddah is upon us, and with it the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. For the fast Saudi track, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds.

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C2

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C4

This means they will be one degree softer than the ones used two weeks ago at the Bahrain Grand Prix. This year Pirelli has created a range that includes an additional compound, the C0, which however has not yet been used at the start of the season.

The tires on the track

Jeddah is the fastest street circuit of the season. The track was designed three years ago but has undergone continuous improvements since then. Ahead of this year’s race, numerous retarders were added in the run-off areas and several curbs were rounded off. Some trackside walls have instead been repositioned, as happened in turns 8 and 10 to improve visibility on entry or in turn 23 to decrease the speed of the variant.

The set-up of the cars must be different from that studied for the first race of the year. In Saudi Arabia it is in fact necessary to have good stability in the fast corners that characterize the circuit.

The grip of the Arab track is average but the sand carried by the wind could affect the grip on the low abrasive asphalt. The street circuit, overlooking the Red Sea, is not demanding on traction and brakes and mainly exerts lateral forces on the tyres.

The Jeddah Grand Prix, like the previous one in Sakhir, will also take place at night but two hours after the start in Bahrain. The race, qualifying and FP2 will start at 8pm local time. Therefore, there is no high temperature difference between the start and the end of the session. The remaining free practice sessions are instead in the late afternoon when the asphalt temperature could vary by almost 10 degrees.

Saudi Arabian GP 2023: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport director: “For the fast Jeddah circuit, we confirmed last year’s choice of compounds because they showed good consistency throughout the race weekend. In the two editions held so far, the Saudi Arabia was quite unpredictable because there were frequent red flags and neutralizations, being a typical city track”.

“The single stop was the fastest option in 2022 when the anticipation of the pitstops, determined precisely by a safety car on track, allowed most of the drivers to finish the race on the Hards. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, in at the head of the group, they engaged in a close battle also thanks to the grip of the tires and the chosen strategy, with the Red Bull driver prevailing over the Ferrari driver by less than a second, giving us an exciting Grand Prix”.

“The teams will also have to work a lot on the set-up of the cars because they will only have free practice to perfect the balance with the new tyres. Traction and braking, predominant forces in Bahrain, in fact give way to the lateral stresses of Gedda, a track with completely different characteristics from Sakhir”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 22.5psi

Rear: 21.0psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -1.75°