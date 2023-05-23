The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, for Formula 1, is now history. Everyone is already focused on the next round which will take place this weekend at the historic circuit – the city par excellence – of Monte-Carlo, home of the Monaco Grand Prix.

For the seventh round of the season, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

These are the three softest compounds in the range created by the Italian manufacturer that is the sole supplier of Formula 1 tires for the 2023 season. It should be remembered that this ranges from the C0, the hardest compound ever, to the C5, the softest.

The tires on the track

The street circuit measures only 3,337 km and is one of the historic stages of the Formula 1 championship. 68 races were held in the Principality and the most successful driver was Ayrton Senna, who finished first under the checkered flag from 1987 to 1993, with the the only exception of 1988 when he retired on lap 66 while leading the race.

The Monte-Carlo race has the lowest average speed of the entire championship (about 150 km/h).

The level of grip of the tires is very low and wear is limited. The softer compounds allow good adhesive grip in traction – limited, however, the mechanical one – which however does not prevent slipping, which is decisive in the formation of graining on the tire surface.

The 2022 edition, characterized by variable weather conditions, saw the teams use all three types of tires during the race: the Cinturato Blue Full Wet, Cinturato Green Intermediate and the dry tyres. On a dry track, a one-stop strategy is practically mandatory. In 2022, most drivers made three pitstops.

At Imola the new extreme wet tires should have made their début, which no longer need to be heated with tyrewarmers. The new Cinturato Blue Full Wet tires can therefore be used from the Monaco GP and for all subsequent races of the season.

Monaco GP: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli Motorsport, comments on the weekend that awaits us in the Principality of Monaco: “It’s a different eve of the Monaco Grand Prix than we expected. It was supposed to be the second of three consecutive rounds in Europe but instead it will be the first due to the cancellation of the Imola race: we still have the images of the areas devastated by bad weather in our eyes and we want to once again express our solidarity with the families of the victims and with those who suffered enormous losses in this tragedy”.

“Monaco is a separate chapter in the story of the Formula 1 championship. The characteristics of the track, which has remained essentially unchanged for more than seventy years, make it unique which has often offered surprises both because never before on this track the driver’s talent can compensate for the technical deficiencies of a car, both because one episode is enough to turn the tables around and subvert the prediction”.

“If it’s true that the race can be unspectacular due to the extreme difficulty of overtaking, in the balance of emotions of the weekend Saturday assumes an ever more relevant weight: the position on the grid is almost always decisive for the final standings. As often happens for street circuits, Pirelli provides the teams with the softest range of compounds in the range”.

“One of the peculiarities of Monaco is that the track is opened to private traffic every night at the end of the racing sessions, which substantially prevents the formation of a more rubberized trajectory, making it even more slippery. With the Imola race skipped, Monaco will see the potential debut – depending on the weather conditions, another factor of unpredictability this weekend – of the Cinturato Blue Full Wet without tyrewarmers”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 21.0psi

Rear: 19.5psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50°

Rear: -2.50°