Formula 1 is preparing to make the first back-to-back of the European season. After the Spanish Grand Prix, the world champion Circus is preparing to take part in the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the season.

For the grand prix to be held in the Principality of Monaco, Pirelli – the sole supplier of F1 tires – will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

These are the three softest compounds in the 2022 range made by Pirelli in which, we remember, the C1 are the hardest and the C5 the softest ever.

The tires on the track

A week after using the hardest tires in the range for the Spanish Grand Prix, it is now the softest compounds that have been selected for the most glamorous track of all: Monaco. The C3 will be the P Zero White hard, the C4 the P Zero Yellow medium and the C5 the P Zero Red soft.

Like Barcelona, ​​Monaco is an extremely well-known track to the teams: it is in fact one of the only three circuits still on the calendar among those that were already present in the inaugural Formula 1 season in 1950. However, unlike the other two, Spa and Silverstone, it hasn’t changed layout significantly yet while keeping the average speed lower than any other track and few escape routes, which is why overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Due to the slippery asphalt of the roads used for the track, (which are open to traffic every evening) and the low speeds reached, the tires are not particularly stressed and wear and degradation are minimal, but there is a high degree of wear and tear. of evolution of the track every day. For these reasons the one stop strategy is usually the norm in Monaco, but there is a rather large pit stop window and the stop times can be influenced by safety cars which come into action very often at this circuit due to the limited escape.

In Monaco the cars adopt a special set-up with high aerodynamic load to maximize grip at low speeds, with grip guaranteed mechanically by the tires and aerodynamically by the load. This grand prix obviously represents the debut in Monaco for the new generation of Formula 1 cars with 18-inch tires, so the teams will need to understand how they react in these unique conditions, also considering that the weather on the Mediterranean coast is sometimes difficult to predict. at this time of year.

Mario Isolahead of car racing at Pirelli: “Monaco is often described as one of the most unpredictable races of the year, but the truth is that qualifying takes on a particular meaning since on this track the position on the track is fundamental. Consequently, understanding how getting the most out of the softer C5 compound, which so far this year has only been brought to the Australian Grand Prix, will be a key aspect of free practice. “

“Since now the rule that required the top 10 drivers to start the race with the tires they had passed Q2 with no longer exists, this year we may see different strategies. Some riders may choose harder compounds at the start to make a first. long stint, given the difficulty of overtaking. Others, on the other hand, might choose a more traditional approach starting with the softer compound. In short, it’s a race where strategy can really make a difference. “

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 21.0 psi

Rear: 17.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50 °

Rear: -2.50 °