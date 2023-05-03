Formula 1 is immediately back on track this weekend and does so across the Atlantic Ocean, in Florida, to compete in the Miami Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2023 World Championship.

For this event, Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C2

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C4

The tires on the track

The track, with its 19 slow corners and three straights, is moderately demanding on tyres. The choice of a trio of central compounds, rather than softer sets, is mainly due to the high temperatures on the track which reached 59°C last year.

The most used compounds in the race in 2022 were Medium and Hard. Most of the drivers finished the Grand Prix with just one pitstop. The competition was twice neutralized by a VSC and a Safety Car, allowing a second pit stop for some teams.

The Miami circuit made its debut on the calendar in 2022 and develops around the Hard Rock Stadium, inside which the paddock will be set up this year: the teams will in fact be hosted on the lawn of the American football field where they usually the Miami Dolphins perform.

The organizers of the Grand Prix communicated that the 5.41 km of the track have been resurfaced. The previous surface, composed of limestone and granite, had been treated with powerful jets of water. The surface is therefore an unknown factor and will be analyzed by Pirelli technicians during a track inspection which is carried out on Wednesday of the week of the race.

The Azerbaijan and Miami Grands Prix are the first consecutive race weekends on this year’s Formula 1 calendar. The trip is particularly demanding because there are eight hours of difference between the time zone of Baku and that of the Atlantic coast of the United States.

If in Baku the teams had very little time to test the updates on the single-seaters, given the debut of the new Sprint race format, in Miami they will return to a traditional timetable, with three free practice sessions preceding qualifying and the race.

The weather on the coast of Miami is very changeable. In 2022 the race was spared by the rain that fell only when the starting grid was just open but the high temperatures meant that the asphalt dried out before the start. The possibility of downpours is therefore to be taken into serious consideration.

GP of Miami: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli Motorsport, said: “This weekend Formula 1 will stop in Miami for the first of three appointments in the USA on the calendar this year, which will be followed by the now traditional one in Austin and the awaited race in Las Vegas. It is not the first time that the top motoring competition has seen three Grands Prix take place in that great country, but never before has it been perceived how our sport is really making inroads with the American public and this is largely due to the commitment by Liberty Media”.

“In the opening race on the track designed around the Hard Rock Stadium, the tires behaved according to expectations on an asphalt which, however, had rather particular characteristics, above all due to a very high “micro-roughness”. We know that the track is been completely resurfaced and we will have to check in the usual inspection that precedes the start of the weekend if there will be any significant changes in its characteristics”.

“The Miami track requires average downforce, given that it has a wide variety of corners but also a very long straight. For our part, we have taken the median combination of those available (C2, C3 and C4), also to the light of the fact that there will be very high temperatures: last year it reached 60 °C on the asphalt!”.

GP of Miami: the minimum pressures at the start

Front: 24.0psi

Rear: 20.5psi

Miami GP: maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -1.75°