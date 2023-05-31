There hasn’t been a moment of respite for Formula 1 over the last few weeks. Monte-Carlo archived, the world champion Circus is preparing to take part in the Spanish Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

At Montmelò, a notoriously hard compound track, Pirelli will make the following tires available to teams and riders:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

This is not the most extreme possible choice, considering that the 2023 range created by Pirelli also includes the C0, i.e. the hardest compound. However, it is clear how the three courses in Catalonia are devoted to resistance due to the conformation of the track and the stresses they will have to withstand.

The tires on the track

The Montmelò track has undergone an important change to the track. The last chicane of the circuit (turn 14-15), introduced in 2007, has in fact been removed, thus restoring the previous configuration. Other improvements concern the first corner, with a wider run-off area and new barriers;

The change to the last variant will make the final sector more streamlined and therefore less harsh on the tires in terms of traction. The left-hand bends are mainly taken at low speed while the right-hand bends are tackled under full acceleration;

72% of the Grands Prix on the Catalan circuit were won by the driver who started from pole position. Saturday is therefore crucial to increase the chances of getting on the podium;

Last year, Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen used a three-stop strategy in the race like most of his opponents, alternating between Soft and Medium. The introduction of the new Hard could increase the possibilities of its use also in competition.

Spanish GP: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager, said: “Traditionally, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is one of the most demanding of the season, both in terms of cars and tyres. It is a complete circuit, featuring corner types at different speed and also has a very long straight: aerodynamic efficiency is the key to being competitive at the highest levels.This year the third sector has been modified, returning to the original layout with the elimination of the last chicane, making it much more streamlined and also increasing the speed entering the main straight. The track has two corners, 3 and 9, which are particularly demanding in terms of lateral forces exerted on the tyres”.

“From the point of view of the choice of compounds, we opted for a trio equal to the one used in Bahrain at the start of the championship. Although the nomenclature is identical to that of 2022, it should be considered that this year’s C1 is a new compound , specifically developed to reduce the gap between the harder tire (now called C0) and the C2.On paper, this choice should broaden the options available to the teams in view of the race, considering that last year the Hard was not used by no pilot”.

“Another novelty this weekend concerns the possibility given to all drivers to test two additional sets of Hard in the first two free practice sessions with the construction that will be introduced starting from the British Grand Prix. The new specification differs from the current one only for the use of a material, already approved after an intense test work. Its introduction, scheduled for 2024, has been brought forward in order to make the structure more resistant to fatigue, given that the level of loads generated by the current cars has already reached the targets foreseen for the end of the season after just a few races. The new constructions do not modify the technical parameters or the performance of the tyres”.

“Finally, Pirelli’s work on the Barcelona track will also continue at the beginning of next week with two days of testing, carried out in collaboration with Mercedes and Ferrari, dedicated to the development of compounds and constructions for 2024”.

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 23.0psi

Rear: 20.0psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -1.75°