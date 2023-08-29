The Formula 1 World Championship is preparing to compete in the last European round of the 2023 season: the Italian Grand Prix. At Monza, Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

These are the three softest possible compounds, the most extreme in the 2023 range proposed by the Milanese manufacturer which will play at home in Monza. We remind you that this ranges from C0 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softest one.

The tires on the track

At the Autodromo Nazionale Monza the Alternative Tire Allocations after the first test in Hungary. Each driver will have 11 sets of slick tires (3 Hard, 4 Medium and 4 Soft) at his disposal. In qualifying it will be mandatory to use only one type of compound per session, unless the latter is declared wet: in Q1 all cars will have to use the Hard tyres, in Q2 the Mediums and Q3 the Softs.

Last year, there were no less than eight different strategies followed by the top 10 riders who arrived at the checkered flag. Max Verstappen and George Russell – first and third respectively – had opted for a single stop while Charles Leclerc had already made two tire changes, before the safety car regime towards the end of the race which allowed the three drivers a final stop.

The Italian Grand Prix is ​​one of the races that has taken place in every edition of the World Drivers’ Championship, starting from the first edition in 1950. It has always been held in Monza with one exception, when the race was hosted in Imola . Inaugurated in 1922, the Monza racetrack is one of the oldest in the world still in operation, second only to that of Indianapolis. The team with the most victories in the palmares is Scuderia Ferrari (19 out of 72 total Grands Prix) and the drivers with the most first wins are Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (five each).

The winners of the last five Grands Prix at Monza have always been different: Lewis Hamilton (2018), Charles Leclerc (2019), Pierre Gasly (2020), Daniel Ricciardo (2021) and Max Verstappen (2022).

Pirelli will also stay in Monza after the Grand Prix because a couple of days of testing with Alpine and Red Bull Racing are scheduled. The teams will take to the track on Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 September to test dry tyres

Italian GP 2023: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport section: “The European Formula 1 season closes with the traditional Monza event, which is also the home race for Pirelli, given that our headquarters are just a few kilometers from the circuit. In the collective imagination, Monza is synonymous with speed, it is not for nothing that it is defined as its Temple: the race with the highest average speed (247.585 km/h) in the history of the top motoring competition was disputed on this track, a record established by Michael Schumacher in 2003 and never surpassed again”.

“This is the track where you usually race with the lowest possible aerodynamic configuration precisely to favor top speed by reducing drag. Stability under braking and traction out of the two chicanes are the factors that most the tires are put to a severe test on this track, even if the lateral loads exerted in the fast corners, such as the Parabolica named after Michele Alboreto and the Grande, should not be underestimated”.

“The Italian Grand Prix will be the second opportunity, after the Hungarian one, to experiment with the Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA) system which allows you to use two sets of tires less than the standard format, with a benefit in terms of CO2 saved in the production and transport phases, and to offer a wider range of strategic solutions to teams and drivers.This is another reason why we have chosen to bring the softest trio of compounds (C3- C4-C5), already used five times this season”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 24.5psi

Rear: 22.5psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.00°

Rear: -2.00°