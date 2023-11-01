Formula 1 immediately returns to the track for the third of the 4 events on the American continent scheduled in these 5 weeks, namely the Brazilian Grand Prix.

At Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Pirelli has decided to bring the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

This is a very balanced choice, because it rewards the central compounds of the 2023 range created by the Italian manufacturer which, we remember, ranges from C0 – the hardest, to C5, the softest.

The tires on the track

Mercedes is the team that has achieved the two victories since the Grand Prix bears the name of the city that hosts it. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished first in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Interlagos has hosted 39 Grands Prix valid for the World Championship: Ferrari has won ten of them while the most successful driver is Michael Schumacher, with four successes.

On ten occasions, the Brazilian Grand Prix has taken place on the Jacarepaguà circuit, in Rio de Janeiro.

Last year Kevin Magnussen gave Haas the first pole position in the history of the American team, making the most of his lap on Soft tires at the start of Q3 as the rain began to fall: also for the Danish driver, then eighth in the Sprint of day after, that was the first and, so far, only pole of his career.

Brazilian GP: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport section, commented on the Brazilian Grand Prix on the eve of the third-to-last event of the 2023 Formula 1 season: “The event in Sao Paulo always offers spectacular races. With its 4,309 kilometers in length, the Interlagos circuit is one of the shortest in the entire world championship calendar – surpassed only by Monaco and Mexico City – and is run in an anti-clockwise direction. Lying on the side of a hill, it is characterized by a steep downhill section after the first curve is a long climb, first sinuous and then with a sort of very long straight that runs straight through and brings the cars back to the finish line. There are 15 curves (nine on the left and five on the right): it is one of the few tracks of the world championship where you race counterclockwise”.

“It’s a rather complete circuit, with medium and low speed corners and several changes of direction and the need to have a rather high aerodynamic load. In terms of forces acting on the tyres, it’s a fairly balanced circuit between lateral and longitudinal ones As often happens on permanent tracks that have a long history behind them, the asphalt has a high level of roughness. The degradation, however, is predominantly thermal in nature, therefore the choice of the trio of compounds fell on C2, C3 and C4” .

“From the point of view of race strategies, the double pit stop is the most predictable option: the single stop would require a lot of care in tire management, penalizing in terms of pace. Furthermore, the safety car has very often been a protagonist, introducing an additional variable, as could be the weather conditions, which in this part of the year can change very quickly, even significantly”.

“Interlagos will be the last round of the season with the Sprint format and teams and drivers will thus have an extra opportunity to check the behavior of the tires over long distances. Since this format was introduced in 2021, Brazil has always been part of the chosen races, a sign of how it lends itself to offering entertainment and duels on the track”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 23.0 psi

Rear: 21.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -2.00°