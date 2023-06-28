After a brief break that Ferrari used to test the new updates at Fiorano during the filming day, Formula 1 will be back on track at the Red Bull Ring over the weekend, where the Austrian Grand Prix will be held.

Back on the top flight calendar in 2014, the layout of the track is extremely particular, because the first sector essentially consists of three sprints to which are added two violent braking sections and a particularly crucial traction area for tyres.

The second and third splits are the most technical for the riders, where there are several medium-high speed corners, in particular the double right-hander that precedes the final straight, where in the past we have often witnessed spins or passages at the limit on the curbs. Up until a few years ago, there was also a rather high bollard but, given the numerous problems caused to the cars, it was later decided to remove it, giving greater flexibility on the road.

Pirelli tyres: in Austria there will be the C3, C4 and C5 compounds. Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A circuit where, as explained by Mario Isola, the tires have no rest, because the rather short straights, as well as the two final sectors where the tires are always under strain, do not allow the tires to recover.

“The Red Bull Ring is a circuit where tires have no rest. The cars go through the ten corners of the track in slightly more than a minute and the few straights don’t allow the tires to rest,” said the Pirelli Motorsport manager.

“The asphalt has a fairly high micro and macro roughness, due to the age of the surface, and the grip is high from the start. Traction and braking are key elements and particular attention must be paid to managing tire overheating: drivers who are unable to cool them adequately could in fact find it difficult to defend themselves from opponents’ attacks, especially in the first and last sector”.

Pirelli technicians work on some tyres Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The teams will have the C3 compound available as hard, C4 as medium and C5 as soft, the softest of the entire range made available by Pirelli. Compared to other events, this weekend there will also be the sprint race, with a format identical to the one tested in Baku in April.

Qualifying to decide the starting grid for the Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for Friday afternoon, after the single free practice session in the morning. Saturday will instead be dedicated to the Sprint Shootout, a shortened version of qualifying with a fixed use of finished types of tyres, and to the Sprint Race.

Furthermore, an element that should not be underestimated will be the temperatures, both ambient and asphalt, which increase the risk of triggering blistering on the rear tyres. “An important factor will therefore also be the ambient temperature, with traditionally rather variable conditions. Last year’s race was played over the two stops with Medium and Hard compounds but this year, if the degradation is not excessively high, the single stop could be a valid option”, added Isola.