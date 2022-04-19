Formula 1 returns to Europe and will do so at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, the first of the two rounds of the World Championship in Italy. For the fourth round of the season, Pirelli – the sole supplier of F1 tires – will bring the following compounds.

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

These are the three central compounds of the Pirelli 2022 range, which we remember, ranging from C1 – the hardest – to C5, the softest. The most extreme compounds were eliminated from the choice for the Imola weekend.

The tires on the track

Formula 1 returns to Imola, the first (the other being Monza) of the two home races for Pirelli. The C2, C3 and C4 compounds have been nominated for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, respectively the P Zero White hard, the P Zero Yellow medium and the P Zero Red soft. Same nomination as last year, even if the compounds of the 18 inches are obviously different.

The tires are completely new, but the Imola track has remained unchanged from last season: old school style and tight. The asphalt dates back to 2011 so the surface is quite abrasive. This is why the mix jump between medium and soft, adopted for Australia a couple of weeks ago, is not feasible here: the more mature Imola surface generates more grip and therefore more heat in the tires and for this a soft compound is required. more robust.

The lateral and longitudinal forces on the tires are similar to each other and this is a smooth track where riders need to find a good pace. It is particularly important to be able to have good traction out of the last Rivazza corner in order to tackle the long starting straight before the heavy braking that precedes the first corner which offers an excellent overtaking opportunity.

The first Sprint of the year will take place in Imola. The rules have been slightly revised compared to last season and now there are even more points up for grabs. First of all, from this year the pole position will be attributed to the fastest driver in the qualifying session on Friday who will also be the winner of the Pirelli Pole Position Award. The tire rules are the same as last year’s sprint racing events: instead of having 13 sets of tires like weekends without Sprints, there will only be 12 sets. Of these two sets of P Zero White hard, four of P Zero Yellow medium and six of P Zero Red soft. In addition, teams will have up to six sets of intermediate Cinturato Green and three full wet Cinturato Blue sets in case of rain.

Mario IsolaHead of Car Racing at Pirelli: “Imola is an old-fashioned and demanding track, overtaking can be difficult also because the circuit in some places is quite tight. So a strategy designed to avoid traffic is likely. The teams here start from scratch. in terms of tire knowledge both because the compounds are completely different this year and because the 2021 race took place on wet tires before the long break for the red flag. In general, Imola is a moderately severe track for tires , it is also used quite often “.

“This means that we could see a slightly lower evolution of the track compared to that which occurs on other circuits, given that it is already well rubberized: last month, in fact, the first round of the GT took place in Imola. World Challenge, of which Pirelli is the exclusive supplier, which offered us the opportunity to collect various useful data. These are just some of the factors that the teams will also have to take into account when choosing tires for the first Sprint race of the year “.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tires)

Front: 24.5psi

Rear: 21.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50 °

Rear: -1.75 °