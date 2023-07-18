Formula 1 returns this weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix, the 12th round of the 2023 season which will be held, as usual, on the Hungaroring track.

In Budapest Pirelli, the sole supplier of tires to the World Championship Circus, will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

This is the least conservative choice possible, being the three softest compounds in the range proposed for 2023 by the Italian tire manufacturer. We remind you that this ranges from C0 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softest.

The tires on the track

The Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA) will make its debut in Budapest, which provides for the use of a slick compound which is mandatory for each qualifying session. In Q1 the teams will have to use the Hard, in Q2 the Medium and in Q3 the Soft. If the session is declared wet, the obligation is no longer valid and the teams can use the compound they prefer.

With the ATA, the number of sets available for each car is reduced to 11, instead of the 13 of a classic race weekend. In fact, each driver will be able to count on three sets of Hard, four sets of Medium and as many of Soft. However, the number of wet tires remains unchanged: three sets of Full Wet and four of Intermediate, net of the use of an additional set of Intermediate in case of rain on Friday or adverse weather forecasts for Saturday.

On Friday, one set of tires will need to be returned at the end of each free practice session. Two more will have to be returned on Saturday, after FP3. This will leave seven sets of tires for qualifying and the race, of which at least one set of Hard and one of Medium will need to be kept for the Grand Prix.

The ATA should have been tested for the first time during the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. A second test, after the Hungaroring, will take place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on the first weekend of September.

Hungary could experience high ambient and asphalt temperatures. The race at the end of July and the location of the circuit, in a natural amphitheater that does not favor air circulation, make the Budapest stage demanding for the thermal management of the tires and for the fatigue of the riders themselves.

Usually, the most frequent strategy at the Hungaroring is the one based on two stops, the one planned on a single tire change is rarer. The choices made in 2022 have been heavily influenced by a VSC and a safety car. Almost all the drivers made three stops using all the compounds available. At the start, half the grid started the race on Softs and the other half on Mediums, then switching to Hards in the second or third stint.

Hungarian GP: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, head of the motorsport section of Pirelli: “The Hungarian Grand Prix has become a classic appointment of the Formula 1 summer season and, as such, sees the air and asphalt temperatures, usually very high, as great protagonists. This puts drivers, cars and tires to the test, also because the tortuous nature of the track does not allow anyone or anything to take a breather: there is only a fairly long straight – that of the pits – which also constitutes, in braking first corner to the right, the only concrete possibility of overtaking”.

“Then there are a succession of other thirteen corners, seven right and six left for a circuit that is second only to Monte-Carlo in terms of lower average speed, so much so that the single-seaters are usually equipped with a level of downforce similar to that of the Principality race”.

“With so many slow corners to go through, traction is one of the crucial factors for good performance, as well as the greatest risk is overheating of the tyres. Despite being a permanent track, the Hungaroring is not used very often and the asphalt conditions improve considerably over the weekend as the ideal line rubbers out.

“Usually, this race plays a lot on strategies and tire degradation. This year we have chosen to bring a trio of softer compounds (C3, C4 and C5) compared to 2022 and a new format will be tested for the first time of tire allocation for qualifying (ATA, Alternative Tire Allocation), which provides for the obligation, in the event of a dry track, to use the Hard in Q1, the Medium in Q2 and the Soft in Q3”.

“Both of these innovations can, at least on paper, offer a wider range of options precisely in terms of strategy. The ATA also saves two sets of dry tires compared to the traditional format (eleven instead of thirteen) and will be tested again on the occasion of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza: then the FIA, F1 and the teams will decide whether, possibly, to adopt it for next season”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 22.0psi

Rear: 19.0psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.50°

Rear: -2.00°