The Asian events of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continue this weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix which, as usual, will take place on the famous and eagerly awaited Suzuka track.

Pirelli will bring the following compounds to Japan:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C1

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C3

This is an extreme choice by the Italian manufacturer, but justified by the loads that the track generates on the tires. It is no coincidence that very hard compounds were chosen. We remind you that Pirelli’s 2023 range goes from C0 – the hardest compound – to C5, the softest one.

The tires on the track

The late September date for the Japanese Grand Prix could hold some surprises due to the high temperatures recorded last week, with highs of up to 33 degrees. If conditions were to remain stable, this would increase the possibility of having to consider thermal degradation of the tires as a relevant factor.

Furthermore, weather conditions have heavily influenced the Grand Prix more than once, so much so that on four occasions (2004, 2009, 2010 and 2019) qualifying was held on Sunday morning due to torrential rain or the threat of the arrival of a typhoon.

In 2022 the race was interrupted by rain on the first lap and could not resume for more than three hours. The restart took place when there were only 45 minutes left until the end of the maximum duration of the event (four hours) and only 28 laps could be completed, with the drivers using exclusively Intermediate and Full Wet tyres.

The Suzuka asphalt has some of the highest levels of roughness and abrasiveness of the season. Wear and degradation are therefore factors to take into great consideration both in defining the work program in free practice and in terms of strategy.

There have been 36 editions of the Japanese Grand Prix valid for the F1 World Championship: 32 hosted at Suzuka, a circuit owned by Honda, and four at Fuji, a Toyota track. The team with the most victories is McLaren (9) while the driver who has won the most times is Michael Schumacher (6). Two other world championship races were held in Japan, called the Pacific Grand Prix: in 1994 and 1995, both on the Aida circuit.

The Japanese Grand Prix has won the Drivers’ world champion eleven times, most recently last year when Max Verstappen won his second world title. In 1995, Michael Schumacher became world champion for the second time by winning the Pacific Grand Prix.

The 2023 Japanese GP seen by Mario Isola

Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport division, analyzed the race weekend in Suzuka: “The Japanese Grand Prix takes place on one of the most fascinating and challenging tracks in the history of the Formula 1 World Championship and is characterized by a eight which has few equals in motor racing: it is no coincidence that it is one of the drivers’ favorites for the pleasure it gives when driving single-seaters with extraordinary performance like those of today”.

“Just as Suzuka is demanding for the drivers, it is also demanding for the tyres, subject to very significant lateral and vertical loads both in absolute terms and for the duration with which they are exerted. The stresses are equally distributed between all the tyres, with ten right-hand corners and eight left-hand corners characterize the almost six kilometers of track”.

“All this considered, the choice of the three dry compounds has moved towards the Hard side of the 2023 range. In fact, we are bringing to Japan the C1-C2-C3 trio which is only nominally the same as last year’s: the C1, as is known , is in fact a compound introduced this season which is positioned between the C2 and the old C1, now called C0”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 25.0 psi

Rear: 23.0 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -2.75°

Rear: -1.50°