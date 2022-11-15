Formula 1 has reached the final act of the 2022 season. This, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will be held on the Yas Marina street circuit.

In the last of the 22 rounds of this season Pirelli, sole supplier of F1 tyres, will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

This is the most extreme possible choice, because the 2022 Pirelli range goes from the C1, or the hardest compound, to the C5, the softest one.

The tires on the track

The track characteristics are not particularly demanding on the tyres. Asphalt is not very abrasive, which is why it is possible to use the softer sets. However, on Sunday you will have to pay attention to the temperatures because the race ends in the evening, when the mercury drops.

Yas Marina is a circuit made up of some fast sections and sixteen corners. Aerodynamics is therefore of particular importance, a key aspect for guaranteeing good performance from the cars and optimal management of the tyres.

In 2021 the teams used different strategies. Max Verstappen won his maiden world title with three stops, riding the P Zero Red soft during a safety car intervention five laps from the checkered flag.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is ​​the last race of the 2022 Formula 1 championship. The teams will stay in the United Arab Emirates for a day of testing in which they will try the tires for the 2023 season, perfected thanks to the track tests carried out in America and Mexico.

Mario Island, head of car racing at Pirelli: Abu Dhabi ends a certainly exciting season in a good way. The curves and straights at Yas Marina, thanks to last year’s modifications, speeded up the track, balancing the longitudinal and lateral forces on the tyres, previously put more to the test by traction and braking. Despite the changes to the circuit, attention will be focused on rear wheel management in order to ensure the best traction for the long stints. In Abu Dhabi on Tuesday the teams will be able to test the 2023 tires in a full day of testing where the teams themselves will decide the run plan with regular drivers and young drivers”.

Minimum pressures at the start

Front: 23.0psi

Rear: 20.5psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -2.00°