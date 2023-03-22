The FIA ​​has opened the tender to find the single tire supplier who will have to guarantee the 18-inch tires for Formula 1 but also for the preparatory series supporting the world champion Circus, therefore FIA ​​F2 and FIA F3.

The three-year period covered by the tender includes the years 2025-2027, with an option for the fourth year, 2028. The current tender won by Pirelli and currently in force will expire at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

This morning Pirelli, the current sole supplier of Formula 1 tyres, issued a brief statement in which it was known that it was interested in the tender launched by the International Automobile Federation because its cornerstones are in line with the marketing and production strategy of the Italian house.

Pirelli, however, has also made it known that it will make a final decision on whether or not to participate in the tender after a meticulous examination of the tender itself.

“The FIA ​​has published an invitation to participate in the next tender for the supply of tires to the main single-seater championships – FIA Formula One World Championship, Formula 2 and Formula 3 – for the three-year period 2025-2027 (with an option to 2028). The document outlines technical characteristics substantially in line with the tires used today and their relevance for the technology transfer from the track to the road, placing particular emphasis on sustainability”.

“The picture described by the FIA ​​is closely aligned with Pirelli’s strategy for motorsport and is therefore of great interest, given that the Italian company has been the Global Tire Partner of the sport for over a decade, since 2011. A definitive decision on the participation of Pirelli’s selection process will naturally be taken after a detailed examination of the FIA ​​document.”

Mario Isola, Racing Manager of Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Pirelli’s press release is clear, but it also suggests that we could see the Italian manufacturer still a protagonist in Formula 1 precisely because of the points that make up the FIA ​​tender.

The tender constitutes the first phase of the FIA’s nomination process of an exclusive tire supplier for the three championships, the one in which the various interested manufacturers will present their proposals. The chosen manufacturer will supply new 18-inch tires starting in 2025.

The objectives of the tender should remain almost completely unchanged: the characteristics of the new tires should still have many points in common with the 18-inch tires currently in one in Formula 1.

The objectives that the new tires will have to achieve were decided through various consultations between the FIA, Liberty Media and the teams themselves. Some of these points concern the minimization of overheating and a much lower degradation than the current one, although the possibility of varying the strategies in the race must remain.

Furthermore, the tender also speaks of sustainability. This will require potential sole tire suppliers to carry out an analysis of the environmental impact of the tires used in Formula 1.