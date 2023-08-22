Formula 1 restarts from Zandvoort. The Circus champion has finished the summer break and is preparing to take part in the 13th round of the season, the Dutch Grand Prix.

At Zandvoort, Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

This is the most conservative choice possible for the Italian tire manufacturer, considering that its range proposed for this Formula 1 season goes from C0 to C5, the softest compound. Last year the same compounds were used (C1, C2, C3), but the C1 was one grade harder than this year’s.

Dutch GP 2023: tires on the track

32 Formula 1 Grands Prix have been held on the Zandvoort circuit since 1952. The track has returned to the calendar from 2021 after 35 years of absence. The most successful team is Ferrari with 8 first places and the driver with the most successes (4) in the history of the track is Jim Clark.

Most of the drivers finished the 2022 race having made three stops. On paper, the fastest strategy at Zandvoort is two stops, with the possibility of just one pitstop if you manage to manage the tires better. Last year, the opportunity for an additional stop, with the final part of the race running on Softs, was offered by the safety car, which entered the track first virtually and then physically.

Overtaking is certainly not easy due to the constant changes of direction due to the numerous curves and the roadway which is sometimes very narrow. Qualifying is therefore even more important in order to achieve a good position in the race.

The Zandvoort track was inaugurated in 1948 and is located between sand dunes, a few tens of meters from the North Sea. As also happened in Sakhir, the wind coming from the coast can push sand onto the track, reducing the grip of the tyres.

The Dutch weekend is the first after the championship’s summer break. F1 will also race next week at Monza. In fact, the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d’Italia 2023 will take place from 1 to 3 September, the home race for the Ferrari and AlphaTauri teams.

Dutch GP 2023: Mario Isola’s comment

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: FIA Pool

Mario Isola, head of the motorsport section of Pirelli, commented on the Zandvoort weekend which will start on Friday: “The second part of the season begins with a particularly fascinating appointment. The Dutch Grand Prix is ​​in fact held at Zandvoort, one of the most demanding traditional aspects of motor racing, which has returned to the Formula 1 calendar for three years on the wave of enthusiasm created in the Netherlands by the successes of Max Verstappen, who has repaid his fans with two victories in the last two editions”.

“The track is very sinuous and has two banked corners, 3 and 14, with a steeper slope than those of Indianapolis, just to offer a comparison. On corners with these characteristics, the stress on the tires increases as the normal forces exerted vertically increase because the travel speed is much greater than curves without slope”.

“For this race we have chosen to present again, at least as a denomination, the same compounds as last year (C1, C2 and C3): it should be borne in mind that the current C1 was introduced this season and is positioned between the C2 and the old C1, now known as C0. In terms of strategies, in 2022, in a race where there were also two neutralisations, as many as 14 drivers, including the first three classified, used all three compounds, confirming the broad range of options available for team walls”.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 24.0psi

Rear: 21.0psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.00°

Rear: -2.00°