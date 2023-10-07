A few hours before the start of the Sprint Shootout, the FIA ​​and Pirelli announced important changes to the weekend program to respond to some safety problems that emerged after the analyzes carried out by the engineers on the tires used in the first free practice session.

In fact, after having conducted the necessary standard investigations, which are carried out as every Friday on the sets returned by the teams as per the regulations, the Italian manufacturer discovered some signs that indicated a separation between the compound and the carcass on the shoulder of many of the tires checked .

This problem was found above all on those sets of tires that covered multiple laps, around twenty in the case of the tires analyzed by Pirelli after FP1. For this reason the FIA ​​was induced to take measures in view of the rest of the weekend. Let’s retrace what happened from yesterday evening, the moment in which Pirelli conducted the analyzes informing the Federation, up to the possible scenarios for the rest of the weekend.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Mark Sutton

What Pirelli revealed in the checks

“Starting yesterday, after free practice we have collected several sets of tires as usual and we have seen signs indicating the presence of a small separation between the casing and the compound on the shoulder of the tyre. Then, obviously, we looked further into the analysis and this turned out to be due to a strong repeated impact against something and we believe that it was an impact against a curb”, explained Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport director, explaining the reasons behind have pushed the Milanese manufacturer towards a certain type of investigation.

Once Pirelli ascertained that there were indeed indicators of the problem, it informed the FIA ​​around 10.30pm, with a preliminary meeting in which, however, not all the organizers of the GP were present. For this reason it was then decided to postpone any decision until Saturday morning, in order to have the opportunity to also discuss with the track staff.

It should be noted, however, that the problem encountered represents more of an indicator of potentially higher damage, which would manifest itself if continued for a high number of laps. The more you turn, the more there is a risk of a drop in pressure: “If I cut the tire and show you the section, you can’t see any damage. It is so small that we can obviously only find the damage with a microscope. It is an initiation, an indication, but obviously we cannot ignore it. For this reason I reported what we found after our analyses.”

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

What caused the problem and why nothing could be done about it

The Milanese company has indicated the cause of these problems found on the tires precisely in the curbs, not only due to their geometry, but also due to the time spent traveling at high speeds. In fact, this type of curb is also present on other world championship tracks, but only in Qatar are travel times at high speed so prolonged, which has a negative impact on the tyre. “It’s not just the geometry of the curbs, because these curbs are used in many other circuits. The time and speed of staying on the curbs is important. Here, during the lap, all the riders spend a lot of time at high speed on the curbs and this damages the construction”, explained Mario Isola, underlining that it is not a sealing problem, as would instead happen if it extended up to the casing .

“To give a not very technical explanation, it is as if you took a hammer with a pyramid on top and hit it against the side wall 100 times per second for a long period. The compound is the weakest part [della gomma]. The carcass, made of textile material, is much more resistant. So, it’s not a question of effort. We talk about fatigue when construction is affected. In this case, we don’t have a construction problem. It’s just the fact that the repeated impact on the sidewall affects the strength of the compound in a localized area.”

The FIA ​​considered the possibility of modifying or eliminating the curbs on Friday evening, but Nikolas Tombazis felt that the operation was far too complex given the short time available: “Safety is absolutely our number one priority. We considered changing the curbs, but in the time we had from last night, late at night, to today, that wouldn’t have been possible. It wasn’t just one or two individual curbs. This was quite a large extension. They would all have to be filed down and this is very hard concrete. Would not have been possible. So, on that basis, the next thing was to get the cars to stay a little further away from the curbs.”

At the same time, increasing the tire pressures was not considered a valid solution either, because in that case the stiffness of the shoulder would have been higher, with the risk that the result of the impact with the curb would be even worse given the lower absorption capacity of the ‘impact.

Qatar pyramid curbs Photo by: Alex Kalinauckas

The differences with 2021: new curbs, but similar geometry

As part of the works to modernize the track to host the Grand Prix in 2023, the organizers also decided to modify the curbs, so that the problems already encountered in the past which had led to multiple punctures over the weekend did not recur .

Pirelli had not been consulted in advance about these new changes, with the new curbs only being laid last month following the completion of the resurfacing works. Therefore, considering that the Milanese house was busy with other appointments, there would not have been time to conduct an in-depth analysis in such a short time or carry out an inspection well in advance as happens on other occasions. Even the teams themselves, as revealed by Yuki Tsunoda, only received images at the beginning of the weekend, immediately causing concern.

However, albeit with some differences, the new geometry recalls exactly that of 2021. Two years ago there were two rows of curbs: one with a smaller profile, up to 25mm high, and a more external one that reached up to 50mm. This season, however, it was decided to opt for a single row of curbs beyond the white line, but with a pyramid profile directly 50mm high which recalls the configuration used in 2021.

This means that when the tire reaches the most protruding part, there is a continuous repeated impact, which extends into those sections where a lot of time is spent on the curb, such as in turns 12 and 13. Precisely for this reason the FIA decided to change the track limits by moving the white line inwards by about 80 centimetres, thus leaving some margin before the drivers ended up on the curb. It is mainly the outer shoulder of the left front tire that is affected, but it was also possible to find damage on the other three tyres: “The left front tire is the most affected, then the left rear one and then the right front one. The right rear one it’s the least affected, because obviously there are more curbs on the left side.”

The curbs in 2021 with a double row which included different heights

What could happen on Sunday: maximum number of laps and 3 pit stops

The changes in turns 12 and 13 represented the first step in acquiring data and understanding how to move on Sunday. The decision will only come after the sprint: firstly because the teams do not have to return any sets at the end of the short qualifying on Saturday afternoon, so Pirelli would not have any tires to analyze. Secondly, the tires used in the sprint, which must be returned to the manufacturer as per the regulations, will provide a clear indicator to understand whether the modifications in turn 12-13 alone, one of the most dangerous sections for the tyres, will prove sufficient or whether it will be necessary to intervene differently.

If Pirelli encounters further risks, the FIA ​​has already communicated that it could impose a maximum stint duration of twenty laps for new tyres, which would then rise to 22 laps in the case of used tyres, in order to take into account the out-ins in qualification. Furthermore, a minimum number of three pit stops to be made during the race would also be imposed.

The choice of three mandatory stops instead of two is to provide greater flexibility on when the stop will need to be made, in order to avoid traffic jams in the pit lane. “Because it’s 57 laps. And if you impose two stops, the risk is to have all the cars stopping on the same lap. This creates confusion. So, if you set a maximum number of laps of 20, but with three stops, you have the flexibility to play on this aspect.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, in the pits Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

What will happen after the weekend

Once returned to base, Pirelli will carry out further analyzes on the tyres, which will serve to establish with certainty the reasons behind the problem, indicating possible permanent solutions.

“After this weekend, we will continue to analyze the tires: it is usually a normal procedure. In addition to the analyzes we do here on the track, we send a good number of tires to Milan and to our internal testing department for further analysis which obviously we cannot do here. As soon as we have the results, we will communicate them, we will prepare a report to inform the FIA ​​of any further results after the race”, explained Isola.

The FIA ​​is also considering how to put a definitive end to the issue of track limits, which remains high on the agenda. Gravel escape routes and changes to circuit structures are high on the list.