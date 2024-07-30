The summer break that Formula 1 is forced to observe for the 2024 World Championship has only just begun, but Pirelli has immediately put more meat on the fire by announcing which compounds it will bring for the three Grands Prix that will be held after the event in Zandvoort, Holland.

These are the three Grand Prix that Formula 1 will contest in the month of September, starting with the Italian Grand Prix, which will be held in Monza on 1 September.

In the second and final Italian event of the season, Pirelli will propose the following compounds:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

As for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Pirelli’s choice was the same as for Monza:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

There’s no two without three. In fact, the three softest compounds in the Pirelli range will remain the protagonists for the Singapore Grand Prix:

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

If for the two races in Baku and Singapore – two street tracks – the three softest compounds are the most obvious choice, the situation is different for Monza. This could bring unexpected surprises, also considering the new asphalt of the Brianza track laid only a few weeks ago. The big question will be the following: how will the compounds behave on the new asphalt?