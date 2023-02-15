There is still an air of presentations in Formula 1, because tomorrow it will be Alpine’s turn to come full circle by showing the A523 in London, but the season is just around the corner: next week there will be three days of collective testing in Bahrain, then the March 5, again in Sakhir, the traffic lights will go out for the first time this season.

Pirelli, which this year will introduce a sixth compound that will be positioned between the C1 and C2 of 2022 (the first will therefore become C0) to broaden the range of the harder ones, has announced the choices it has made for the first three races of the season.

The new solution will debut in Bahrain, with the C1 that will be used together with the C2 and the C3. For the next two races, in Saudi Arabia and Australia, however, a softer allocation was chosen, because the drivers will have C2, C3 and C4 available both in Jeddah and in Melbourne.