Formula 1 is preparing to face the last two rounds of the season in a championship that has already seen the games close in advance both in terms of the drivers ‘title and the Constructors’ title.

To establish themselves were Max Verstappen and Red Bull, real rulers in this 2022, with the Dutchman able to set a new record of victories in a year at the end of the Mexican GP when he achieved success number 14 this season.

Also for the last two rounds in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the Milanese manufacturer decided not to make the compound jump as it did exclusively in Australia, when teams and drivers had the C2, C3 and C5 compounds available.

Pirelli technicians Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

In Sao Paulo, next weekend, Pirelli will make available the C2 compounds for the hard tires, the C3 for the medium tires and the C4 for the soft tires, while in Abu Dhabi, the location where the last Grand Prix of the 2022 season, teams and drivers will be able to take advantage of the most extreme compounds as the C3, C4 and C5 compounds will be made available for hard, medium and soft tires.

It should also be noted that in Brazil the format of the weekend will be distorted as the third and last Sprint Race of the year will be held on the Interlagos track.

The drivers will thus have a single free practice session on Friday before jumping straight into the qualifying session, and another free practice session on Saturday before competing in the short race that will determine the starting grid for the Sunday race.