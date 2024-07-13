The last Monaco Grand Prix, with a strategy effectively reset after the red flag at the start of the race, reopened discussions on the issue of tyres on street tracks. Undoubtedly, the fact of having followed an extremely slow pace to avoid having to stop a second time, at times even 3 or 4 seconds slower than the real one, influenced the tactical plan, allowing the tyres to complete the entire race distance without major problems.

In an attempt to liven up the Grand Prix, drivers have suggested the possibility of having a softer compound than the current one specifically for events like Monaco, so that there is even more degradation, forcing more stops. A proposal that, in reality, Pirelli was already working on behind the scenes, with the creation of a sixth softer compound to be used on some street tracks.

Currently, in fact, the C5, which is the softest tyre in the range, has to respond to a wide variety of scenarios: very slow tracks but also circuits with several fast corners, like Austria two weeks ago. To give an idea, up until now the softest compound has been used in Australia, Imola, Monaco, Canada and Austria, but realistically it will also be used in other events during the rest of the season, such as Hungary, Singapore, Mexico, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, like last year.

Such a wide selection of circuits also presents totally different challenges: Imola, Austria and Abu Dhabi also have fast corners that put stress on the tyres, while in Singapore and Mexico the aspect of managing the rear tyres in the traction phase makes the difference given the different slow sections. The C6 would fit into this scenario, also addressing the growing number of street tracks in the world championship, so as to guarantee an additional alternative on certain low-degradation tracks.

An initial test was carried out at Paul Ricard, where the revised C4 and C5 compounds that should hit the track next year were also tested. “We only did one test [con la C6] at Paul Ricard because we need to test on less severe circuits,” explained Mario Isola, Pirelli’s head of motorsport, underlining how important the choice of track is. The last two tests were done at Mugello and Silverstone, where the plan was to test the harder compounds instead, given the severity of the tracks with lots of fast corners that transmit energy to the tyres.

The idea would be to test the new C6 prototypes at Monza, where the C5 was brought last year, or later in the season depending on what the schedule will be. Pirelli, in fact, also has deadlines with the FIA ​​both for the definition of the construction of the tyres and for the compounds, although the latter expires later in the year. “We are thinking of testing it again at Monza or later in the year. We certainly have the idea of ​​introducing a softer compound and of moving the range of the other compounds slightly and the development is going well”.

At Paul Ricard Pirelli tested the first examples of the C6 Photo by: Pirelli

“The 2025 construction is 90% done, so we know we can now focus more on compound development with the aim of reducing overheating and moving the compounds around a bit to have them spaced better,” added Isola.

Also in September, work will begin with a view to 2026, with Aston Martin having been drawn first to try out the new tyres in a test between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix. Speaking about Aston Martin, Team Principal Mike Krack spoke about the work done with Pirelli, welcoming the possibility of introducing a C6 compound in 2025, as it would open up further strategic opportunities. Undoubtedly, a new compound would not solve all the problems of street circuits, but the idea would be to add some options in terms of the tactical aspect.

“We are happy that this is happening because I think it opens up more strategic options. Now, whether it is the C6, C5, C4 or C6, C4, C2 or something like that, it is obviously up to Pirelli to choose. But I think with the cars remaining very similar next year, adding some variation is welcome,” Krack explained.