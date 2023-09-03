There are just a few hours left before the start of the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari will start from first and third positions respectively with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Verstappen separating the two SF-23s. As always, the key to victory will be tire management, considering also for 2023 Pirelli has brought softer compounds than in the last edition. As always FormulaPassion she sat with Simon BerraChief Engineer Pirelli, to discuss strategies in view of the Grand Prix.

The question that many fans ask themselves: what does Ferrari have to do today to win?

“Tyre management will be important, especially in the traction areas. Rear degradation is thermal in nature, so all corner exits need to be managed. Ferrari’s advantage is that he has good top speed, so he will be able to defend himself on the straights. Handling will be key, especially on the medium tyre. We don’t see the soft as a usable compound. The most likely strategy is medium-hard. The first stint on the medium with full fuel load will be crucial. Extending it as much as possible to cover yourself from any undercuts is essential”.

So don’t you think that someone can use the soft at the start, given the extension up to the Prima Variante?

“The soft gives you some extra grip and you might be able to make up a couple of places at the start. With these temperatures, however, it becomes difficult to manage on long runs. It can’t be completely ruled out, but we expect the asphalt to have 40°C, a temperature at which we objectively see the soft as little like a racing compound. We see the medium-hard or hard-medium single stop as the fastest”.

So we exclude the double stop?

“Yes, unless there is a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car. It’s a strategy that’s about ten seconds slower, so it doesn’t give any real advantage. It will depend a lot on tire management. However, we saw some consistent stints on Friday and Saturday, so today we won’t see high levels of degradation.”

Where will tire management focus on driving?

“Mostly in the first two variants. However, I would say that the exits from the Lesmos are also important. They are still areas of traction, albeit at higher speeds. Overall, therefore, it is important to manage all the traction phases from turn 2 to turn 5″.

This weekend was the second experiment with Alternative Tire Allocation. What did we see?

“Certainly it went better than Budapest, because we have a normal weekend with no wet sessions. With the rain, the teams tend to keep as many tires as possible, because according to the regulations, in the event of wet sessions, the trains can be kept from one to the other. This is what happened in Budapest. In Monza, on the other hand, in the first session, which is the least indicative, the teams used only one set of tyres, but with different compounds. On the other hand we saw a lot of action on the track. In the second free practice, on the other hand, they used two sets and in FP3 some even three”.

“An interesting statistic is that comparing the 2022 and 2023 editions of Monza, the total number of laps in the three free practice sessions is practically in line. This year there is a total difference of 40 less laps, but there were two red flags which reduced the time available. The new format therefore made it possible to have a lot of action on the track and a more balanced distribution between hard-media-soft. This meant that in free practice they tried all three compounds, on which we were able to collect data. Normally, however, teams tend to try less hard and medium and more soft. The problem in those cases is that in view of the race you don’t have any data on the hard tyre”.

“Another advantage of this format is that in qualifying we have much more precise data, because they are all running at the same time. In this way we can accurately estimate the deltas per lap between the various compounds, since we usually lack them. Plus the ATA allows us to have an interesting show. Qualifying was good. Some teams or riders are better with hard rubber, being able to immediately put it up to temperature and extract its peak performance. Others, on the other hand, are more performing on the soft. Alpine, for example, suffered on the hard, while if Q1 had been on the soft we might have seen something different. So I would say that this format makes things more interesting and fun”.

Why is ATA so important?

“Alternative Tire Allocation is a way to optimize compounds on the track. Sometimes we end the weekend with unused sets. It happened several times. This is a waste and if Formula 1 thinks of going from an environmental sustainability point of view, this would be a nice step. The experiment on our part was successful, but the decision now passes to the teams”.