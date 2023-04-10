Among the objectives set by Formula 1 and Pirelli for the 2024 season there is also that of completely removing the use of tire warmers to climb tyres. A complex challenge, because it will be necessary to completely redesign the structure of the tyres, which will have to be capable of withstanding the efforts with low pressures coming out of the pits, but also to avoid overheating when the tire has stabilized entering the correct range of functioning.

As quantified by Pirelli, this step could lead to an increase in pressure estimated at between 8 and 10 psi, which is why test after test will be fundamental in order to find the correct formula.

The operating temperature of the tyrewarmers had already been reduced last year to 70°C from 100°C at the front and 80°C at the rear, with a further reduction to 50°C initially planned for 2023, at least before canceled from plans due to negative feedback from pilots. Among those who have already had the opportunity to try out the 2024 innovations is Lewis Hamilton, who had tested a non-definitive prototype at Paul Ricard during a test session in early February, with temperatures still quite low.

Speaking of that test, the Englishman had proved to be quite critical, siding against the idea of ​​removing the electric blankets as it could have been a risky choice from a safety point of view. Instead, the feedback from the teams that tested further prototypes after the Bahrain Grand Prix was confirmed to be encouraging, also because the high temperatures of the Sakhir track helped the warm-up phase.

“Bahrain is very different to previous tests which took place at Paul Ricard, with rather cold temperatures. Bahrain is not a circuit where warm-up is difficult. And obviously the feedback was completely different compared to Paul Ricard,” explained Mario Isola, Pirelli motorsport manager.

“The warm-up wasn’t a problem [in Bahrain]. Rather, it was consumption on a circuit known for its high degradation. So now we will have a couple of different circuits, such as Barcelona and Silverstone, where we will test the hardest compounds in the range with this new construction, because, given that the pressure will increase a lot compared to today, we have to design a construction capable of starting from a pressure much lower to stabilize at a pressure acceptable for a Formula 1 car”.

Pirelli tires outside the AlphaTauri team garage

The first step in removing the tyrewarmers has already been achieved with the extreme wet compound, which will make its debut in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix scheduled for the end of May. This new type of tire will not need to be preheated and, in the coming months, we expect to achieve the same goal with intermediate and slick tires as well.

“The new wet tire will make its debut at Imola and we are now also developing the new intermediate tire which we hope to be able to introduce soon. Obviously we don’t have many test sessions. It is the first step on this journey, together with Formula 1 and the teams,” added Isola.

The development program for these tires will continue in the coming months, with a test scheduled in Barcelona in the following days after the Spanish Grand Prix. It will be a crucial appointment for the Italian manufacturer, in which for the first time the baseline will be a product designed to function without the aid of tyrewarmers.

Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport Photo by: FIA Pool

“It’s a technical challenge. We will do everything possible to win this challenge. We know how important it is to go in this direction for sustainability and we are also working on slick tyres. After the Barcelona race we will carry out the next test session in which, for the first time, the baseline will be a tire that works without tyrewarmers. We are on a long journey and we have to wait a bit to understand what will happen”.

After the British Grand Prix, scheduled for mid-July, there will be a further practice session which will be followed by a meeting in which drivers, teams and the FIA ​​will also take part to decide whether to approve the use of the new tires or postpone allowing Pirelli more time to develop the product.