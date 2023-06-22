Who will be the sole tire supplier in Formula 1 from 2025 to 2028? The FIA ​​is evaluating the applications of those who have joined the tender that was launched at the beginning of the year. The International Federation has not made any announcements for now, even if a choice will have to be made official within the month of July.

According to rumors, we know that there are at least two competitors: in addition to Pirelli which is the current partner of F1, there would have been interest from Bridgestone willing to make a return to the world of Bridgestone Grands Prix given that it was a protagonist from 1997 to 2010, becoming, after the withdrawal of Michelin at the end of 2006, the first single supplier of the Circus.

According to Motorsport.com, both Pirelli and the Japanese brand brilliantly passed the technical selection, responding to the “target letter” in which the FIA ​​allegedly set the constraints that the tires must comply with in order to meet the expectations of the legislator.

At the moment we do not know if there have been other tire manufacturers who may have joined the tender and if the two we have mentioned, Pirelli and Bridgestone, are the only ones to have passed the scrutiny of the FIA ​​technicians. The negotiation has now reached phase 2, because from the purely technical aspects we move on to the commercial ones and, therefore, the game is played by Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, the promoter of the championship.

We hope that the choice is not only conditioned by the financial capacity of one of the two tender participants to put on the table an amount that cannot be denied. It is evident that if Bridgestone has come out in the open it means that it is ready to play the economic game, so much so that for Bicocca the negotiation is being brought forward by Marco Tronchetti Provera himself, aware of how strategic this delicate phase is.

Pirelli has been a partner of F1 since 2011 and has not limited itself to being the sole supplier of tyres, given that it has followed and supported the evolution of the top motoring championship with investments that have always gone far beyond the tender specifications that had been signed.

The Bridgestone tires that were supplied in F1 in 2010 Photo by: Andre Vor/Sutton Images

In fact, the Milanese company has always supported the regulatory changes that led from cars with naturally aspirated V10 engines at the beginning of the hybrid era and then to the transition from narrow to wide single-seaters, not to mention the introduction of cars in 2021 ground effect with 18-inch tires instead of the traditional 13. It doesn’t seem like it, but every tire (bigger and heavier) has helped drive up transportation costs, regardless of inflation that has hit budgets hard programmed.

This year the technicians directed by Mario Isola have also decided to switch to tires with a stiffer construction, which anticipates the 2024 materials, because it seemed all too clear that the development of this year’s machines after a few races has already reached express those load values ​​that should have been read at the end of the season.

From Silverstone there will be the debut of tires more suited to the new downforce values ​​to guarantee the safety standards that Pirelli tires have achieved. The Milanese technicians, among other things, are very busy defining during the tests that are underway with the teams between one GP and another, the characteristics of the tires which from next year will have to work without the use of tyrewarmers.

The new Cinturato Full Wet tires made their debut in Monte Carlo and did not need tyrewarmers at 70 degrees to get up to temperature. Obviously Pirelli is willing to continue experimenting with the introduction of more sustainable tires if, and only if, the supply agreement is renewed, otherwise no non-repayable investments will be made for the last year of the agreement.

The game is open and it will be interesting to understand what the position of the teams will be. Ferrari seems to be oriented towards continuity also in terms of being Italian, while Red Bull, which is dominating the scene, should push for continuity. Two top teams and their customers will give a clear political direction, while the position of the other manufacturers will remain to be seen.