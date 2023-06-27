A very busy month is expected for Formula 1, and not just for the four races that will take place over the course of five weeks. By the end of July, the FIA ​​and Liberty Media will have to communicate the name of the tire supplier in the three-year period 2025/2027.

Since Formula 1 embraced the single supplier policy, which began in 2007, only the first three years have been managed by Bridgestone. Since 2011 the ball has passed to Pirelli and since then the contracts that have followed have been little more than a formality.

The last renewal (signed for the four-year period 2020-2023) was made official in November 2018, and subsequently extended until the end of 2024 in conjunction with the decision to switch to eighteen-inch tires. Five years ago there was whispered interest from the Korean company Hankook, but it all turned out to be little more than an indiscretion, and in fact it was the only Pirelli to face the negotiation.

This year the scenario is different. Driven by the success that Formula 1 has enjoyed in the post-Covid period, Bridgestone presented its candidacy to return to the abandoned category at the end of 2010.

The Japanese company, sector leader together with Michelin, took part in the call for tenders by presenting its candidacy to the FIA ​​and passing the first phase, i.e. the analysis of the technical structure. Bridgestone passed the first exam, meeting the technical requirements required by the International Federation. According to the FIA ​​both Bridgestone and Pirelli are technically capable of making tires suitable for Formula 1 single-seaters, and the ball has now passed to Liberty Media. The match then continues on the commercial front.

Pirelli technicians work on some F1 tyres Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

A role that goes beyond the supply

Over the thirteen seasons since 2011, Pirelli has changed its role. From a tire supplier company it has become a de facto partner of Formula 1, marrying all the initiatives introduced on the marketing front, from the presence in the fan zones of the circuits to the Hot Laps (track laps that are offered to guests with sports cars driven by Formula 1 drivers), from the F1 Exhibition (travelling exhibition on the history of F.1) to the support of the F.1 Academy project. It is not just a question of financial support, but of a basic availability to support the initiatives that FIA and Liberty Media have launched over the years.

Season after season the number of races has increased (from 19 in 2011 to 24 scheduled for 2024) with not inconsiderable efforts in terms of production and logistics. In a race weekend, 1,800 tires are brought to the track, which becomes 3,000 on weekends in which the program also includes the presence of F.3 and F.2 on the track.

In order not to run risks, Pirelli has also set up a backup factory in Turkey, a factory ready to go into operation in the event of problems in the central factory in Romania. This is not an excessive precaution given that Hankook recently suffered a fire in the facility that produces its racing tyres, an unexpected event that has generated much alarm in the categories supported by the Korean manufacturer. Having a backup factory obviously has considerable costs, since every change of the product involves having to update both offices in parallel.

The technical challenge has grown year after year

The relationship with the various teams, which has also recorded moments of tension over the years, has led Pirelli to perfect its services. One of the most appreciated today is the support that teams receive for their simulations thanks to the virtual model of the tyre, which has reached a level of precision and reliability that is now a certainty. An added value that proved to be important in the transition to eighteen-inch tires, as well as previously with the introduction of wide tires in 2017.

A passage, the latter, remembered today as very demanding for Pirelli, since six years ago with the introduction of the ‘rubber boat’ it was forced to completely rethink the product being able to count only on tests with ‘mule cars’, single-seaters they should have reproduced the aerodynamic load of the cars that took to the track the following season. In reality, the 2017 machines confirmed decidedly higher downforce values.

Pirelli engineers during the 2024 tire tests Photo by: Pirelli

The supply chain is an important pro-Pirelli asset

A young man who today gets off karting to start his career in single-seaters knows that he will drive Pirelli tires up to Formula 1. From F.4 to F.Regional, to then move on to F.3 and F.2, tires are always guaranteed by the Italian manufacturer, having created a complete path over the years that includes all the major preparatory categories.

One of the historical cards that Formula 2 has always played to attract drivers has been precisely that of offering young people the opportunity to familiarize themselves with a tire very similar to the one used in Formula 1, with the annexed need to manage it in the race, an aspect fundamental today in the top category.

Even in the scenario of the ‘minor’ series, Pirelli has taken on initiatives that go beyond the technical aspect. For example, the winner of the Formula 3 championship receives a contribution of 300,000 euros for the subsequent passage to Formula 2, a benefit from which several drivers currently present in Formula 1 have benefited.

Here are the experimental Pirellis for 2024 that will have to work without tyrewarmers Photo by: Pirelli

The abolition of electric blankets will depend on the choice of supplier

There is one last aspect which will depend on the choice that the FIA ​​and Liberty Media will make in the short term. Although still subject to doubts by several teams, work for a new generation of tires that can be used without tyrewarmers started some time ago. Pirelli brought a preview of these new tyres, the full-wet, to the track, but the governance of Formula 1 is pushing to have the entire range available next year.

If Pirelli is not confirmed for the three-year period 2025/2027, it is probable that the development of these tires could be blocked, since it would not make sense to continue funding a project intended to be used only for one season. In the event that Bridgestone enters the scene, it is equally difficult that the study and production of a generation of tires destined to be used only for 2025 can be planned, considering that in 2026 there will be another new range of tires linked to the new technical regulations.