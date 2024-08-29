He celebrated 900 Formula 1 GPs. None of the journalists in the paddock reached this limit, so the FIA ​​and Pirelli organised the award ceremony in Monza to perpetuate the presence of George Piola in the paddock. The Ligurian artist, it is really reductive to define him only as a technical designer, in the garage of the Hot Laps Pirelli found many friends and colleagues who wanted to pay homage to him for this extraordinary result.

Here is the panel that was signed by the paddock characters to celebrate the 900th GP of George Piola Photo by: Franco Nugnes

After receiving the pass from the FIA ​​that confirms Giorgio’s indestructibility, those present signed a panel in which some of the most representative drawings in Piola’s career were collected, in an excursus that starts from the end of the 60s with the single-seaters portrayed in black and white with the Rapigraph, to arrive at the extraordinary color works capable of making the technical innovations much more comprehensible than a photograph.

George Piola proudly displays the special FIA pass for the 900 GPs Photo by: Franco Nugnes

Piola’s work, in fact, marked the history of the development of Formula 1 by uncovering ideas and solutions that technicians perhaps would have wanted to keep hidden, but were then proud to have seen published in Giorgio’s works.

Andrea Stella, team principal of McLaren, has never hidden the fact that he became passionate about racing and F1 after admiring Piola’s drawings published on Autosprint. We at Motorsport.com can only be very proud of Giorgio who “invented” a profession that now boasts many young people eager to follow in his footsteps, even if the original is always the best…