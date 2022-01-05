In Melbourne in March 2014 the turbo-hybrid era of Formula 1 began, which made the fortune of Mercedes, capable since then of winning seven drivers’ titles and eight consecutive constructors. The debut race of the championship ended with the success of Nico Rosberg, with a 24 ″ 5 advantage over Red Bull of Daniel Ricciardo. But at the end of the race the International Federation sanctioned the disqualification of the Australian driver due to an anomaly in the technical checks: the Commissioners contested a uneven fuel consumption on Red Bull Renault, which exceeded the limit of 100 kg / h when the power units exceeded the speed of 10500 rpm, as established by article 3.2 of the sporting regulations and by article 5.1.4 of the technical regulation. Red Bull defended itself by claiming that there were inconsistencies in the data released by the Federation’s fuel flow meter, and promptly filed an appeal.

The complaint was discussed and then rejected in April by the FIA ​​Court of Paris: “The court is not satisfied with how the appellant is (Red Bull ed) tried to prove that car number 3 did not exceed the 100kg mark during the race. Estimates provided by the appellant regarding car number 3 in Melbourne showed that this car has fuel flow limit exceeded during the Australian Grand Prix “. The Federation thus rejected the objections to the flow meter used by the Commissioners made by Red Bull: “The appellant’s measurement method is not reliable because the pre-match measurements differ from the post-match ones. The 0.14% difference proposed by the appellant is only a difference between the levels of imprecision. Furthermore, the evidence provided by the appellant to prove the accuracy of his method does not replicate the race conditions, such as fuel combustion or vibrations, and is therefore imperfect. The appellant’s measurement method is not based on physical means, but solely on a software model that depends on input data, which cannot be controlled by the FITO”. However, the federal court did not support the intention “Fraudulent”Of the Red Bull team, justifying it with the difficulties arising from “Technical Problems” and from the “first official competition for the new technology “.