The 2008 world championship went to the archive after a breathtaking battle between Ferrari and McLaren Mercedes, which awarded the Ferrari constructors ‘title and Lewis Hamilton the drivers’ title, thanks to a pass on the last lap at Interlagos on Timo Glock. Nobody could have imagined that twelve months later a team not present on the starting grid would have triumphed: the BrawnGP. Taking advantage of Honda’s sudden farewell, Ross Brawn bought the Brackley-based team for the symbolic sum of one pound, he made an agreement with Mercedes for the motorization and showed up on the track in March in Barcelona for testing. To the general amazement Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello stood in front of everyone and many thought of a publicity stunt, with ‘light’ cars to find sponsors, given that the white livery was totally devoid of them. But something special was noticed at the rear, and in particular on the rear diffuser design.

Thus we begin to talk about double speaker and ‘hole band’, as Toyota also used the same concepts floating on one gray area of ​​the regulation. The principle was to widen the diffuser and thus improve adherence, with two holes hidden by the bellies that conveyed the air right towards the offending area. At the end of the opening round in Melbourne four teams, Ferrari, Red Bull, Renault and BMW Sauber filed a complaint about the shape of the extractor profile. The FIA ​​considered the solution to be regular, but following the appeal filed in Paris, the races of Australia and Malaysia are sub-judice. On April 14, with the final ruling in Paris, the double speaker was declared regulate. BrawnGP and Jenson Button take off towards the world title, backed by six wins in the first seven races. Adrian Newey recalled a few years ago: “There was a great deal of debate as to whether the solution was legal or not. In the end, it wasn’t a technical decision. At that moment Max Mosley wanted to teach Ferrari and McLaren a lesson. These cars were not equipped with the double diffuser and therefore he decreed it legal, to expel them from the fight for the title ”. The dual speaker was outlawed since 2011.