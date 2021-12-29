“[…] The thorough and almost maniacal reading of the technical regulation and in particular ofarticle 3.7 on aerodynamic devices had caught his attention (by Gordon Murray, ed): “Devices whose primary function is aerodynamics must remain stationary and fixed with respect to the suspended mass of the car”. A lawyer friend to whom he subjected the reading of the article confirmed that the primary function is that which has more than half the influence and these words led Murray to hypothesize that “If I could have the side skirts sealed like those of the Lotus and have a cooling fan that uses more than 50% of its flow to cool the car and the rest to suck the car down“… Then the solution would be legal. […] Mindful of his lawyer friend’s suggestions, Murray placed a water radiator over the engine with a duct connecting to the fan / extractor; that installation allowed him to present the solution to the Federation as a device whose primary purpose was to cool the engine. The fact that the car was then sucked down was not hidden, also because it was all too evident, but was described as a secondary effect.

[…] During the Brands Hatch tests at the end of May ’78, despite the attentions of the mechanics who used a lid of a garbage can to cover the fan, some days later some photos of the Brabham appeared on Autosport. […] Murray was forced to explain to the Federation how the system worked; the arguments were exhaustive and this gave the green light to the debut of the BT46 at the Swedish GP. […] Already before the race, McLaren’s Tyrrell, Surtees and Mayer filed an official protest, effectively breaking the agreement with Ecclestone, who was becoming Chief Executive of FOCA that season. After the GP, the uproar broke out with Chapman particularly aggressive that pushed Andretti and Peterson to convince the other riders to protest for the danger of Brabham, suggesting they declare that the fan fired stones and dirt, thus becoming a danger to those who followed. Following the protest, the CSI decided to check the BT46B at the Brabham headquarters; in Sweden Murray had already explained to the inspectors that the fan was drawing more than 50% of the air flow from the radiator. […] The measurement confirmed that 55% of the air passed through the radiator and after a few days Murray received a report confirming the legality of the car, but warning him that at the end of the season it would be banned with a change in the regulation. […] Meanwhile, on the Thursday after the race Ecclestone had chaired a heated meeting with FOCA members; after six and a half hours of discussions, an agreement was reached that the teams would have withdrawn the protest, allowing Brabham to use the BT46B until 1 August, that is, in the French, British and German GPs. The next day Ecclestone and Chapman flew to Paris to get the Federation approval of the unusual agreement reached with the teams. But there, although the car had already been declared compliant with the regulation, Ecclestone discovered that the BT46B had been banned for security reasons with a non-unanimous decision and thanks to the insistence of a French lawyer, a certain Jean Marie Balestre … “

Adapted from Machina. 3 – “70X1 Formula 1 1950 2020 ″

