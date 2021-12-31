“[…] The injury does not haunt me, it does not pursue me, neither in thought nor in dreams. […] Only associations emerged with my one-time struggle for survival, a Ibiza in 1984. A mutual friend of Marlene and mine had left one at our house hashish cigarette, which is absolutely normal in the Ibizan atmosphere, but not for us. I have the absolute disinterest in drugs, they don’t interest me at all. For reasons I don’t remember, a situation arose where Marlene and I smoked that cigarette. We sat in the living room and nothing happened for twenty minutes. Then it happened and so intensely that in a second I realized that the weed in that cigarette must really be something special, certainly stronger than the normal joints that circulate in that environment. We talked about this and that, we laughed at the silliest things, with ever higher tones, Marlene just couldn’t help herself. I was lying on the sofa and I felt such heaviness in my body, to believe that I can no longer move; it was great, standing there half-dazed with my tongue hanging out. Marlene, who evidently had absorbed less, recovered immediately and began to worry about my condition. Concentrate, focus, he kept repeating to me, do something! But I didn’t move a finger, I was completely exhilarated and the only thing I kept repeating was: “We have to leave one way or another!”. I realized that something was wrong, but I felt too good to want to fix it.

[…] I was completely gone, but suddenly I connected: Nurburgring, hospital, that’s right; I let myself sink into an abyss. I would have let myself go backwards, tumbling, into a gigantic chasm, it would have been beautiful and then it would all be over. I told Marlene to let me die, it was so nice to keep going down, I felt like I was falling in zero gravity, exactly the same feeling I felt in the ICU. Marlene told me to stop and get up. I rose with difficulty and began to imitate the movements of a neurotic of our acquaintance […]. I went to the bathroom and was fascinated by the water running into the sink; again the feeling of sinking […]. Marlene, who hadn’t left me alone, kicked me in the rear and told me not to be a fool and stop. […] I had to live, I had to occupy my brain without giving in to the pleasant sensation of simply letting myself fall into chasm. […] I had a bad night and the next morning I was still groggy. […] I swore I would never touch that filth again and I did. The disturbing fact remained for me that the cursed joint had unleashed the exact reproduction of my state of mind after the Nurbirgring incident. […]”.

Niki Lauda, Meine Story, 1985