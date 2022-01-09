“As I know pretty well, there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks about when I would stop driving and competing in Formula 1. Now I can silence all these rumors and formalize the decision to end my career as a driver,” choice of which only my wife and manager were aware. […] I am really happy to be able to communicate with ease a decision, which I had made a long time ago. What made it so simple? There are very important reasons: the first is to have had four successful years at Williams, with the 1982 world championship win and third place in 1985, and secondly the possibility of having led a season for the team. more professional than the Circus, McLaren

[…] Also don’t forget that since starting go-karts until now, I’ve been racing every weekend for the last 22 years, and I’m approaching an age where I should start thinking about something else or it might be too late. ! And there are also two other aspects that make my decision easier: the current regulations and those proposed for next season. Another Formula 1 farce. […] As you may have noticed, I have deliberately avoided the word “retreat”, because it is ultimately not in my thoughts. I will be very active in promotional activities at the agency that has followed my career so well over the years. To my many friends in Formula 1 I can say that I hope to see you again very often, probably even more than in the past “.

Keke Rosberg, Monte Carlo 23 July 1986

“Since I started racing 25 years ago, it has been my dream, the only ‘thing’ I wanted was to become Formula One world champion. Through hard work, pain, sacrifice, this has been my goal. I’ve done it. I have climbed my mountain, I am on the top, and this makes me feel good. My strongest emotion right now is one of deep gratitude to all those who supported me to make this dream come true. This season, I confess, has been pretty damn difficult. I’ve been pushing like crazy in every area after the disappointments of the past couple of years, which have fueled my motivation to levels I’ve never experienced before. And, of course, that has also impacted the people I love. It was a huge joint sacrifice, mine and my family, putting everything behind this goal of ours. I can’t find enough words to thank my wife Vivian; she was amazing. She immediately understood that this year was the right one, our opportunity to do it, and created the conditions for me to recover fully between races, taking care of our daughter every night, taking care of her when things got tough. so that I could put our championship first. When I won the Suzuka race, from the moment the fate of the title was in my own hands, the great pressure started and I began to think about ending my racing career if I won the title of world champion. Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi I knew it could be my last race and that feeling cleared my mind from the start. I wanted to fully enjoy every single moment of that experience, knowing it could be the last time… and then the lights went out and I had the most intense 55 laps of my life. I made my decision on Monday evening, after thinking for a whole day, the first people I told were Vivian and Georg (Nolte, from Nico’s management team), and then to Toto (Wolff).The only thing that makes this decision difficult for me in any case is that I am putting my racing family in a complicated situation. But Toto understood. He immediately understood that I was deeply convinced and reassured me. The thing that will make me most proud of my career will always be to have won the world championship with this incredible team of people, the Silver Arrows. Now, I’m just here to enjoy this moment. I will have time to savor it in the coming weeks, to reflect on my season and to enjoy any experience that will come my way. After that, I will move on to the next chapter of my life to find out what it has in store for me… ”.

Nico Rosberg, 2 December 2016