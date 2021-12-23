In 1970 there was the return of Jacky Ickx to the court of Enzo Ferrari, with two victories in his pocket obtained the previous season driving the Brabham BT26: one at the Nurburgring, a track where the Belgian often excelled, and the other in Canada at Mosport. Results which, together with other podium finishes, allowed him to finish second in the World Championship behind Jackie Stewart. And just ’70 could have been the year of the consecration, but it was Jochen Rindt who won the title posthumously. The reliability of the new 312B also stopped the Belgian, which did not turn out to be perfect, as for example in France when it forced him to retire while he was leading the race. A problem that reflected on the performance of the red single-seater also in the following 1971, but which did not cause any regrets to Ickx despite some criticisms leveled in those years towards the cars of the Prancing Horse. Criticisms, as Mauro Forghieri himself explained later, aimed mostly at the frame component. “Everyone feels this thing about the World Cup much more than I dreamed of winning it at the time“- revealed Ickx -“By the way, I really liked endurance races, and I certainly can’t complain about those victories. In any case, I received from competitions and from life, much more than what I expected. In Ferrari there were small troubles that at times prevented us from winning: switches, alternators, we lost races for minimal things. But the technology was certainly not what it is today. The fact that the Ferrari had 30 or 40 liters more petrol at the start than a Cosworth, plus the effect on the times in the first laps, meant having more weight and straining the mechanics more than others. In any case, in Ferrari I got on very well with both the team and the Commendatore “. The driver from Brussels remained with the Scuderia until 1973, the year in which the failure of the 312 B3 led him to abandon Maranello for the second time to join another team. To tell the truth, the farewell took place in two rounds, the first at the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, which Ickx raced with the McLaren M23 finishing third, and then at the end of the season when he ran the race with the Iso-Rivolta. in the United States at Watkins Glen.

“That year the B3 was a disaster“- the Belgian still remembers – “At the British Grand Prix I qualified nineteenth, last of the official drivers. After the race, Ferrari decided to retire for a few races and told himself it was the drivers’ fault… I was very down in spirits and in view of the Nurburgring I told Ferrari that I needed to recharge with a good race. Like this allowed me to race with McLaren“. The attitude attributed by the media to Ickx, even in his best years at Ferrari, was that of a very fast driver who, however, apparently did not like tests and trials very much: “There was controversy, but it was often mounted in the press. That said, I was young and inexperienced, at times I was undecided about what I wanted. But I knew what I didn’t want“. 1974 saw a new change of jersey, this time with the Lotus, where he found himself a very uncomfortable and fast companion like Ronnie Peterson. A farewell, that to Ferrari, which was consummated because the relationship had now come to an end: “There were simply no more conditions for being together. But then I regretted going to Lotus. I also told Mauro Forghieri “. In fact, starting from that moment the career of “Pierino la pleste”, as he was nicknamed by the then director of Autosprint, Marcello Sabbatini, met a slow and inexorable decline. At least as far as F1 is concerned. A crisis of results that Ickx explains in a few words: “It’s very simple: the reasons were over. To win in F1 you need fierce motivation and I didn’t have that anymore ”.