“[…] “I designed with respect for tradition and impositions – observes Mauro Forghieri – while Chapman was freer to act and at times he exaggerated. He went to the limit and often beyond. When you do this, anything can happen and in fact it has happened to him “. Many victories but also many dramas in the history of Chapman and his Lotus. Jim Clark, Jochen Rindt, Ronnie Peterson: three undisputed champions, three tragedies tied together with the extremes of certain technical and constructive choices. “Chapman had character, imagination and ability and had a great regard for himself – continues Forghieri – he was outside the box, he cultivated a real obsession with lightness: but the fatigue resistance of materials is one of the most important sectors. unknown, even today … “.

Forghieri did not take certain risks, even if he did not escape the drama of racing either. Outgoing but faithful to the rules Italian, histrionic and free from constraints the English. Both complete technicians – even if, it must be stressed, Chapman very rarely used the drafting machine – the Red and the Black were multifaceted; with Forghieri more attentive to engines and Chapman more focused on aerodynamics. Not at home is another of the great insights that changed the history of racing: the ground effect. The application of Bernoulli’s law to single-seaters gave rise to wing-cars, the “wing-cars”, which thanks to their sides with an inverted airfoil reached frightening cornering grip values. But they were extremely dangerous, because if for any reason the ground effect was lost (obtained by sealing the movable flaps), the car lost most of its grip. […] So different, Forghieri and Chapman, to find each other unexpectedly close in their positions, in their innovative strength, in knowing how to take heavy burdens on their shoulders. Far away, but close, like all extremes. But isn’t this, after all, the fate of red and black ?. “

Adapted from Machina.0 – “Mauro Forghieri Deus Ex Machina “