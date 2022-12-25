2022 reserved a very deep mourning for all F1 fans and a FormulaPassion.it: on November 2, 2022 Mauro Forghieri left us at the age of 87. Below is an excerpt from Machina.0 in which the historic technical director of Scuderia Ferrari recalls how often in his experience in red the holidays took on only one meaning, to work.

“Holidays at Ferrari most often had only one meaning: to work.

I can’t forget the development phase of the 312 T, fortunately at a time when we could afford the luxury of making important winter trips to undergo private tests in good weather, before the start of the Formula 1 championship. on the Kyalami track we managed to perfect the 312 T perfectly on Christmas Eve 1974 – before its debut on that circuit, building a new oil tank on the spot with makeshift means, because the one brought to South Africa showed significant problems in fast corners and counter-corners. Many times in my career while I was designing engines, frames or suspensions, I convinced myself that I was creating a masterpiece, when the response from the track confirmed the extent of my “bullshit”. So a tin bin abandoned in the garage came to our rescue which, with the necessary adaptations, proved to be a much better tank than the one for which I had spent sleepless nights.

Once mounted on the single-seater – with excellent results on the track – we took all precautions so that it was not photographed, as the Ferrari tests were followed with great attention wherever in the world we went to test. Before leaving Kyalami to return to Italy, I telephoned Enzo Ferrari – news that was worth a Christmas present for him – informing him that we had successfully solved the problem, building a completely new tank that worked perfectly. When we arrived in Maranello, the “Old Man” was waiting for us, perplexed but curious to see the new build: “But what is this stuff here?”Enzo Ferrari exclaimed in disbelief upon seeing a large aluminum Coca Cola container, modified and adapted for use in a Formula 1 Ferrari. That was the real reason we didn’t want her to be photographed. The Ferrari saved in honor by a can of Coca Cola. Other times.”

Adapted from Machine.0 – “Mauro Forghieri Deus Ex Machina”