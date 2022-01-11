“[…] Sometimes Bernie and Max (Mosley, ed) they met Ferrari in private, just the three of them. If he didn’t have to entertain the public, Ferrari became more serious and complicated. “Now we’re going to do something useful,” he said, setting the tone for the meeting. Max liked these meetings: “We talked sensibly about fundamental things, he was a real strategist”. In conversation with Marlboro Racing’s head of business, John Hogan, Bernie spoke of Ferrari: “That old pest he has a mind that looks like a steel grip, nothing escapes him ”. John adds: “I think Bernie respected Ferrari, because he had met someone on his intellectual level. […] Bernie admired that the old man drove to the office every morning in a shabby old Renault 11, violet, driven by the driver and with a loaded shotgun in the back seat. Yes, Bernie liked this too, above all he loved power and Enzo Ferrari’s was truly extraordinary. […] The furniture in Enzo Ferrari’s office was dark but eye-catching, with purple carpeting and green velvet upholstery. On the walls were several prints of ancient painters in decorated frames. One of these featured a gambling scene: “This is Ecclestone organizing the prize money for FOCA, ”Ferrari told John Hogan during an impromptu lunch. “I keep it on the wall to remind me.” Bernie remembered the old man giving him a two-hundred-year-old bottle of brandy on each of his birthdays.

[…] Their friendship was such that Bernie was one of the first to know of Enzo Ferrari’s death Sunday 14 August 1988. Bernie was at his house in Sardinia, […], when the telegonline arrived informing him of Enzo’s death. Bernie then shared the news with Herbie Blash, who was his guest: “Enzo is dead but obviously we can’t tell anyone,” he explained. During the dinner that followed they did not say a word about Enzo’s death, not even when the chatter turned to the Ferrari and the passion it unleashed. […] Ferrari’s death was an important event in contemporary Italian history, and it was also in the history of racing, but they said nothing, because Enzo Ferrari did not like the clamor or the demonstrations of pain, nor public ceremonies, only silence. Bernie kept his promise despite being far less jovial than usual and, as always, kept his sadness to himself. Ferrari was buried at seven in the morning the next day, in the presence of only six people, his close relatives, the faithful secretary Franco Gozzi and two others. […]. “

Susan Watkins, Bernie Ecclestone A Complicated Life, 2016