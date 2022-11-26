Piero Ferrari, Ferrari vice president, will receive the keys to the city of Fiorano tomorrow from Mayor Francesco Tosi on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the inauguration of the Fiorano track.

The event will take place at the Astoria theater in Fiorano on Sunday at 11: “Recurring the fiftieth year of the track – explains Mayor Tosi – the municipal administration intended to celebrate this anniversary, also interpreting the feeling of many citizens proud of this bond, deeply local, with the Cavallino factory”.

“In this context, we decided to award an honor to the man who linked his life and professional activity to the company founded by his father and who is today at the top of the same, determined to make this extraordinary reality grow in the place where it was born It is a symbolic act that indicates the full collaboration between the Ferrari factory and the Fioranese community”.