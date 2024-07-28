The McLaren driver ended the weekend in the Ardennes in third place at the end of a race in which strategy played a fundamental role: this was demonstrated by the surprise victory of Russell who, starting from sixth on the grid, managed to secure his second triumph of the season thanks to a one-stop strategy.

The MCL38s, despite having opted for a very light set-up, lacked something in terms of speed. Piastri himself admits this, underlining the difficulty he had to overcome Leclerc in the fight for third position.

“It took me a couple of laps to get past Charles and I overheated the tyres to do it.” However, the Papaya driver was not on the same pace as Mercedes, who secured their first one-two finish since the 2022 Brazilian GP.

“What George did, who was out with a set of Hards, was the right thing to do. We didn’t have enough pace to catch him and clearly neither did Lewis. Maybe we could have done something better, trying to make the most of the opportunities, but something was missing.”

Piastri talks about missed opportunities because during the second stint he put together several fast laps on a tyre that was expected to drop off more quickly. The Australian, in fact, waited longer than the others before making the second stop, which allowed him to be in clean air for a few laps, but it was not enough to catch the two silver arrows.

“I thought I could catch the Mercedes, but having a clear track made a huge difference today. I had a clear track at one point, during the middle stint and I managed to recover a bit of speed and that put me in a better position to change tyres, but we had to keep going, as George showed.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The McLaren driver smiles and says he is satisfied with how he managed the race, hiding his bitterness not only for what a different strategy could have allowed him to do, but also for his mistake at the pit stop that cost him more precious time:

“It’s the second time this year that I’ve been a bit long at the pit stop, I’ll try not to do it next time, I almost ran over the mechanic, but apart from that I don’t think we could have done more”. In fact, being long at the pit stop cost him about a second and a half, a decisive period of time that prevented him from fighting for the victory.

Piastri enters the summer break after a really good couple of weeks for the Woking team and says he is happy to be able to recover some energy.

“We brought home a lot of points, we still made up ground on Red Bull, which is very positive going into the break. I think everyone is looking forward to a bit of rest, including me.”