F1 Qatar, Piastri seeks important points

Considering the shape of the Qatar track, the McLaren could have a very positive weekend. The curves of Lusail are the favorite hunting ground of the MCL60, which performed well in Austria, at Silverstone and Suzuka, tracks that have a lot in common with those in which the Formula 1 drivers will compete this weekend. If the fight for first place seems to be closed to Max Verstappen alone, the McLaren drivers are certainly candidates for a leading role, perhaps for that podium place easily achieved in Suzuka.

The podium is undoubtedly Oscar’s goal Plates, who has taken a liking to it and wants to relive the joy of Suzuka. But – beyond personal objectives – both the rookie that Lando Norris want to help the team grab that fourth place in the constructors’ standings which is currently 49 points away. But, with the Sprint format, this is a gap that can be largely closed.

Piastri’s words

“We have achieved several podiums this year, and it is becoming a normal thing“, said the Australian pilot at a press conference in Lusail. “It’s an exciting feeling, but we’re hungry and want to get more podiums. We are happy and the team was very warm to me with congratulations on my first podium, but there is a feeling that we can achieve this type of result more oftenand we are trying to aim for the next races with this objective“.

“The high-speed corners of this circuit suit our package well, but it will also be very hot. There will be the sprint as well as some unknowns on the track, and it must be said that we are quite sensitive to the slightest variations. On paper we should be fine, but we won’t know until we try tomorrow. We looked at everything properly after Japan“, he concluded.