The test day staged on the Yas Marina track officially marked the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, but it also represented a starter for 2023 given that some new names were seen on the track who will be expected to make their official debut next year.

Oscar Piastri was certainly among the most popular. The Australian, who ended up at the center of a summer intrigue when he abruptly ended his relationship with Alpine to sign a surprise contract with McLaren and thus take the place of compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, was finally able to make his debut with the new team and gain confidence with team members and a car that made the two owners suffer a lot this year.

Piastri finished the day with the fourteenth time in 1’26”340 completing 123 laps after having suffered some problems in the morning due to a warning from the Mercedes power unit.

Regardless of the final result, which leaves the time he finds on days like this, the 2021 Formula 1 champion has shown himself satisfied with the work done and with having finally been able to become familiar with the new reality.

How much difference is there between the 2021 and 2022 cars?

“I think there is quite a difference, which is also evident in low-speed cornering. The greater weight is noticeable, while in terms of stiffness and some other general characteristics of the car, in some ways it is a bit more similar to an F2”.

What are the emotions of your first day as an official F1 driver?

“It’s a good feeling, very different from last year’s rookie tests because I knew that was a day where I could enjoy an F1, while this year it was a milestone for 2023. In any case, it was great to experience my first day with McLaren, get to know all the members of the team and try to improve. A very special day.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

How important was it to communicate and start building the relationship with the team?

“This is one of the key elements in days like today. Lap times are meaningless because you never know what the others are doing. Today I had to meet my engineers, my mechanics, all the team members. There are a lot of new names to learn, and that was one of the most important things as well as communicating with my engineers. Understand how to receive feedback and what to adjust. Getting to know each other.”

Do you feel comfortable or did you have to change something?

“I don’t think you can feel 100% comfortable with any car. One of the difficulties of this sport is the ability to adapt. It is certainly a different single-seater to the F2, F3 and the 2021 car that I have previously driven. The car is constantly being developed, so even during the season you can adapt”.

You ran a different schedule than Lando’s. Have you peeked to understand how this car drives?

“I was able to take a look at how the car drives, and he did it very well this year. I was able to have a first reference to understand how you ride it and understand what it does differently and what is similar. It was nice to have that reference.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL36 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Do you think you are already able to work properly with the team for the rest of the year?

“I’ll be at the factory next week for the official presentation, and it will be nice to meet everyone. There are a lot of people to meet, so I’m looking forward to it, after which I will continue to work on the simulator and get to know my engineers and mechanics better. Without being able to drive on the track, these will be the most important things to focus on ”.

What impressions did you get from the Mercedes engine?

“It felt good to me. There are some differences compared to the Alpine engine that I tested on the 2021 car, but without being able to make a comparison with other cars on the track it’s a bit difficult. Today, by the way, the main objective was not to evaluate how far the engine was also because you never know what kind of engine settings the others are using, so I think it’s difficult to make a general reading, but everything it seemed positive.”