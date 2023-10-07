Many will remember Saturday 7 December 2023 as the date of Max Verstappen’s third world title, but it will certainly be a date that will remain etched in Oscar Piastri’s memory for another reason. The McLaren driver gave himself a perfect day to say the least in Qatar, achieving his first victory in Formula 1, albeit in a Sprint, after having put everyone in line also in the qualifying valid for the short race.

A result that only a few months ago could have seemed like a mirage for the Australian rookie, given that the Woking team had completely messed up its car. With the arrival of the upgrades, however, the music has changed, and the 2021 Formula 2 champion has had the opportunity to start showing what he is made of, competing on equal terms with another undisputed talent such as his more experienced boxing partner Lando Norris.

And today he achieved a feat that for the moment the Briton is still chasing, being the one who brought McLaren back to success after Daniel Ricciardo in Monza in 2021. Among other things, in a race that was not at all simple, with three safety cars and tire management taking center stage.

Piastri chose to start on the medium tyres, unlike for example George Russell, who on the soft tyres, made a rocket start from the second row and even managed to take the lead from him after the first restart. Oscar, however, was good at not losing his head and at a distance he regained the leadership and, in fact, he didn’t lose his composure even when Verstappen’s figure began to grow behind him, but he wasn’t able to go and catch him. .

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Fermé after the Sprint Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I’m very happy, but it was a very stressful race. When I saw that those who had mounted the softs were very fast at the start, I thought we were in trouble. But then their tires dropped quite quickly, so it went well Then there were the safety cars, which were my friends, before Verstappen got behind me. The pace was good, however, in a race where there was a lot to manage. We did an excellent job, so I’m very happy,” Piastri said at parc fermé to Nico Rosberg’s microphone.

Seeing how he resisted Verstappen’s return, we’re a bit nervous about the positions we lost on the grid yesterday due to track limits: from sixth position on the grid, in fact, it won’t be easy to counter the world champion, even if now Piastri also wants to enjoy his day of glory.

“Yes, definitely. What we managed to learn in view of tomorrow is also very important. When Max moved up to second place, I feared I was in trouble. But the pace was good and I managed to manage the tires well. It’s my first victory in a Sprint and it’s really cool,” he concluded.