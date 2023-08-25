Will Red Bull remain impregnable until the radical change of the Formula 1 regulations that will take place in 2026? This question has been circulating in the Paddock for some time and, yesterday, saw several riders give their own opinion on this question.

There are those, like Charles Leclerc, who answered with a simple yes, perhaps resigned to the results of the last 2 seasons and the constant and exponential growth of the Milton Keynes team and Max Verstappen. Others, on the other hand, responded in the negative, perhaps led to do so by their lack of experience in the world-famous Circus.

Oscar Piastri, a McLaren rookie who has stood out over the last few months with a McLaren resurrected from its ashes at the start of the season, has expressed a discordant opinion with respect to that of the Ferrari driver. The examples brought by Aston Martin Racing and McLaren – both capable of extraordinary improvements in the space of a few months – led him to think that in 2 years it will be possible to approach Red Bull, without continuing to suffer the current, abysmal gaps.

“Wait another two years to be able to catch up with Red Bull? I would hope to be able to catch them within that period. I think it will be difficult. Yes, I think last year they started the regulatory cycle so strongly. They have been strong this year, and probably even more so this year I would say.But I think by seeing Aston over the winter break and us from one weekend to the next, two teams have shown that you can make a big breakthrough in a short period of time “.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Erik Junius

“Thanks to dedication, hard work and the right indications. Of course we are still a bit far from Red Bull, but also the rules on aerodynamics, wind tunnel weather and other things like that should bring everyone closer together. But yeah, I hope we can beat them. Maybe I’m a little more optimistic than Charles. But it won’t be easy, that’s for sure.”

Piastri then devoted himself to analyzing the last few months of McLaren, which improved drastically with the introduction of the first big package of innovations that made the MCL60 a real contender for the podium in (almost) every race.

“On the flying lap we were able to get close, I think everyone is able to get close, it also depends a bit on the track. At Spa, Max qualified on pole with an advantage of 8 tenths, maybe not that close, but I think On Sunday everyone must find more performance to get closer to Red Bull”.

“I think the way they manage the tires, keeping the pace of the car. And the strengths of their car, with good straight-line speed, make them very strong in the race. They have a strong and well-rounded car. And I think we have some strengths that allow us to match them, or sometimes to be stronger than Red Bull.”

“But we were clearly weaker in some areas. We need to keep working on these aspects. I think the updates made in Austria and Silverstone were a good first step to address them. But it’s clear we still have work to do.”