Password: arrive as ready as possible for the first and only 2023 Formula 1 pre-season test to be held in Sakhir, Bahrain, and, consequently, also for the debut season in the world-famous Circus.

Oscar Piastri and McLaren have built a program to allow the Australian driver to have kilometers on his shoulders, experience that a rookie generally does not have, to already be potentially incisive in the first races of the record 2023 season, made up of 24 events.

That’s why the Woking team is today at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in Montmelò, for a test session dedicated to the 21-year-old from Melbourne, with the specific intention of giving him experience.

Piastri took to the track this morning at the wheel of a 2021 McLaren, the MCL35M, the last single-seater of the generation prior to the ground-effect ones that made their debut this year at the start of the season.

The former Alpine third rider has already had the opportunity to test the MCL35M in a two-day test held at Paul Ricard together with Colton Herta, Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: McLaren

This was possible because Alpine and McLaren managed to agree on Piastri’s early exit from the contract that would have linked him to Alpine until the end of 2022.

Thanks to this agreement, the Australian also had the opportunity to drive the ground effect MCL36 in the Rookie Tests held at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, a few hours after the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

“It’s a good feeling, very different from last year’s rookie tests because I knew that was a day where I could enjoy an F1, while this year it was a milestone for 2023. In any case, it was great to experience my first day with McLaren, get to know all the members of the team and try to improve. A very special day”, declared Oscar at the end of the Yas Marina test.

“Lap times don’t make sense because you never know what the others are doing. I had to know my engineers, my mechanics, all the team members. There are many new names to learn, and this was one of the most important things as well as communicating with my engineers. Understanding how to get feedback and what to adjust. Getting to know each other.”

Today Piastri will therefore have another good opportunity to prepare and not disappoint the – high – expectations that the team has placed on him. Especially after the case that saw Alpine and McLaren itself come into conflict to ensure its sporting performance from 2023.

