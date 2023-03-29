After a turbulent 2022, between events off the track and disagreements between teams, Oscar Piastri finally made his official debut in Formula 1 in Bahrain. A long-awaited start, especially after being stationary for a year on the bench, waiting for the opportunity to find a seat that would allow him to play at the big table.

That seat arrived with the engagement by McLaren which, as the Australian himself said, showed him great confidence, to the point of terminating Daniel Ricciardo’s contract. A “choice not a choice”, as Piastri defined it, because right from the start the young talent from Melbourne had a clear intention of choosing the Woking team over Alpine.

However, this first part of the season hasn’t brought great satisfaction for the English team, thanks to the problems both in terms of performance and reliability. It was above all Oscar Piastri who paid the consequences, in his first year in the top category after a good run in the preparatory series.

Having only had a day and a half of pre-season tests, heavily impacted by the well-known technical failures, combined with the fact that he didn’t have a competitive car available, didn’t allow him to express himself at his best, but there were opportunities to show off.

Indeed, in Jeddah, the Australian was able to reach Q3 for the first time in his career and qualified ninth on a day in which teammate Lando Norris had previously damaged his car at the start of Q1 touching the wall.

Piastri did not hide that the fact that McLaren is in difficulty at the moment takes some pressure off his shoulders but, at the same time, he did not deny that he would like to find himself as high up on the grid as possible, fighting for positions that matter.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, arrive at the Parc Ferme Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“[Toglie] A bit’ [di pressione]. Of course I want to be fighting in the top positions, so I’m not saying I’d rather be in the back or not be fighting for points, but it kind of takes some of the light out of the spotlight.”

“I think a lot of people have high expectations of McLaren and we have high expectations of ourselves to try and fight for points and for this year, to try and get into the top four teams. Aston Martin is now in the top four so the challenge is bigger but we are still trying to achieve it,” the Australian added on the F1 podcast ‘Beyond The Grid’.

The young talent from Melbourne was also asked for an opinion on his new team-mate, Lando Norris, in his fifth year with McLaren. A positive start to the season up to now in terms of relations between the two.

“It’s been great so far. We got along well which is always a good thing. We are both very aligned with the team on what we want to do. We also give very similar feedback from the team which is good. Let’s push the team in the same direction.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“We both have a very similar mindset, which drives us to move the team forward and that’s the most important thing at the moment, because we don’t want to fight forever for ninth or tenth or whatever it is. We want to get back on top.”

“I haven’t looked at much data yet, but [Lando] it’s fast. There is no magic. He’s been with the team for a long time now obviously this is his second year with the new ground effect cars so at the moment I’m just gathering information here and there. I think in general we drive quite similarly which is encouraging. He is fast and I think he has shown time and time again that he is capable of staying on the F1 grid,” added Piastri, hinting that he has a similar style to Norris.

For the Australian it will be the first home Grand Prix since he raced in karts: “Yes. It will be my first time on an Australian track. And that’s that. And not on a go-kart track. It’s a bit strange to say and it’s been seven or eight years since I raced in Australia. It will be a bit strange to race at home again, but it will be a fantastic experience.”