There are several drivers who today could claim the title of leading actor for what was shown in Suzuka, but among these there is certainly Oscar Piastri, capable of conquering a beautiful front row in his first appearance in Japan, among other things in the year of his debut in Formula 1.

On one of the most technical and demanding tracks in the world championship, the Australian took his time on Friday to get to know the track, even if an episode during free practice forced him to spend a few extra laps to find his rhythm. Suzuka is a complex, unforgiving track. The good second place obtained today therefore represents a great satisfaction.

McLaren was well aware of being able to perform well in the Land of the Rising Sun, thanks to an MCL60 which throughout the season always proved to be competitive in the fast corners, particularly in the first sector, where the two standard bearers of the British team managed to contain the gap from Verstappen within 3 tenths.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“Yesterday we thought we could have a good weekend and this morning we made some good changes and the car seemed fast in FP3. I was also getting used to the track. So I’m very, very happy to be on the front row. Of course the gap is a little ‘, or much, bigger than I would have preferred. But I’m happy to be second”, explained Piastri at the end of qualifying, in the first weekend in which he had the complete package of updates available, which in Singapore had been entrusted to the only Lando Norris, the most experienced driver within the team.

Even with the new features, the strengths remained clearly visible, as did the car’s weaknesses, i.e. the slower sections: “I think the strengths are always the same, the fast corners, where we can push. But we still struggle in the same areas. The updates are a step in the right direction to make the car faster, and they have made the car faster, but we are still missing something to be the fastest.”

During the weekend, Piastri clearly tried to become familiar with a track that before yesterday he had only seen on the simulator. The improvements made during the night undoubtedly helped, as did the fact that we began to understand the secrets of this track, lap after lap.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Even in qualifying I tried to fix some details, especially when the grip increases. But I think that during the night we made some improvements, in FP3 I was happier, closer and felt more comfortable. But if I could spin, I might be even more comfortable. Yesterday I had an episode that made me lose a few laps to regain my rhythm, it’s an unforgiving circuit.”

Also for this reason Piastri believes that he could have improved his time in Q3, especially after having lowered his reference in the first partial by around two tenths compared to the first run. However, in the end the Australian was unable to improve his overall time due to a mistake at the chicane, leaving him almost six tenths off the top: “I think I was two tenths faster after the first sector, but I wouldn’t have found six. So in the end, he didn’t make much of a difference. Naturally, when you’re ahead on the previous lap, you want to keep it up. So I’m a little frustrated that I wasn’t able to improve in the second lap, but in the end it didn’t matter.”

Finally, for the race it will clearly be important to manage the degradation, keeping an eye on the possibility of undercuts: “Yesterday and today too the degradation was higher than that seen at Silverstone. From the tires that the others have, everyone probably expects more than one stop. When there is a lot of degradation, there are more pit stops to make, the risks increase, it depends on how you manage the tyres.”