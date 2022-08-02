A few hours after the press release sent by Alpine to announce Oscar Piastri at the start of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, the Australian driver received a sensational denial through his social channels.

“I took note that, without my consent, Alpine F1 issued a press release in the late afternoon of today announcing that I will drive for the team next year – wrote Piastri – it is wrong information, and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for the 2023 season. I will not drive for Alpine next year ”.

A dry and sensational denial, which leaves no room for negotiations to mend the situation. According to information gathered by motorsport.com, Alpine was able to count on an option to guarantee Piastri’s presence at the start of the next world championship, but the pre-emption expired on 1 July.

Having not yet defined the future with Fernando Alonso, the team has taken time. The announcement yesterday morning, which formalized the agreement between Alonso and Aston Martin, took Alpine by surprise, which found itself in a position to guarantee a seat for Piastri but in fact out of time.

The announcement sent today immediately seemed to be an action decided by the Alpine legal offices rather than the real confirmation of the agreement with Piastri, as there was no declaration by the Australian rider, as usual. A few hours after confirmation, with Piastri himself who denied everything.

In this scenario it seems increasingly obvious that the future of the Australian driver will be in McLaren, a team with which Piastri may have already agreed on his future after the expiry of the option that linked him to the Alpine.