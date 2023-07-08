The new face in the noble parts of the starting grid of the British Grand Prix is ​​that of Oscar Piastri. Last year he had been the disputed object of McLaren’s wishes, which had had to deal with a legal dispute to wrest him from Alpine, but the reigning Formula 2 champion’s first steps in Formula 1 had been more complicated than expected.

The MCL60 was not born as well as they would have hoped in Woking, but this has led to anticipation of a revolution from a technical point of view. And the new solutions introduced in Austria are starting to pay dividends.

At the Red Bull Ring they had only been made available to Lando Norris, who brought home a good fourth place. The Australian’s single-seater also arrived at Silverstone, and he immediately repaid the team’s efforts with his best career qualifying result, an unexpected third place.

“I’m very happy, what qualifying! In Q1 I was almost out, but then the car was a rocket in Q2 and Q3. It’s a fantastic result for the team, but now we have to try to confirm this position again tomorrow,” he said. said Piastri during the first parc ferme interview of his career in the Circus.

Poleman Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

And to think that on the first day of practice the two McLarens hadn’t even managed to appear in the top 10: “Yesterday was a bit difficult, even if we were faster than we managed to show. We were struggling to get the car into the right window, but today we did a better job on that.”

“These conditions suit us quite a lot, as we saw in Monte-Carlo and in Canada,” he said in reference to the mixed conditions in which qualifying began. “We had some scares, but then in Q3 we managed to put together a great lap, bringing home an outstanding result.”

Finally, he gave his team a caress precisely because of the great growth shown in recent weeks: “The updates we’ve brought are working very well, so we can only thank the team, because it’s continuing to push. If we look at how we started season and where we are now, it’s a huge step in the right direction.”