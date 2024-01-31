Malaysia wants to return to the Formula 1 calendar. The news was launched by Reuters this morning and reveals that Petronas has every intention of bringing the protagonist track back to the world championship after abandoning it at the end of 2017.

The goal is to return to the calendar from 2026, i.e. in 2 years and it seems that it was revealed during a meeting held by the president and Tengku Muhammad Taufik Aziz yesterday, even if no one in Petronas had been authorized to speak to the press.

Reuters sources were unable or unwilling to explain the reasons for the desire to return to Formula 1, but it is clear that the growing public interest in the world championship Circus is also attracting circuits such as the Sepang International Circuit which had fallen off the radar for purely economic reasons .

Both the Malaysian government and Formula 1 have refused to comment on this rumor, but it is clear that the leaders of the reference category of 4-wheel motorsport have the intention of continuing to expand the calendar in the coming years.

The arrival of Madrid and the far from certain farewell of Barcelona to the world championship Circus are a first indication of this. The possible stay of Imola and the equally possible return of Malaysia would further enlarge an already very long calendar, making Formula 1 ever closer to what NASCAR is in the United States in terms of events to be held.

It should not be forgotten that Petronas continues to be the title sponsor of Mercedes in Formula 1. The Malaysian oil company has been sponsoring Mercedes since 2010, when the German company took over the shares of the Brawn GP team which became world champion in 2009.

Although Mercedes has returned from two years well below the previous 8, winning just 1 grand prix with George Russell in Brazil in 2022. The team directed by Toto Wolff is expected to have a convincing performance response this year thanks to the W15, a car that – according to what the Brackley team stated – will have a very different concept from its two disappointing progenitors. The new single-seater will be presented on Valentine's Day, February 14th.