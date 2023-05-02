Alpine had arrived in Baku, home of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the specific intention of evaluating the updates brought to the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, especially the new floor used on both A523s.

The Enstone team, on the other hand, had to deal with a fire in Pierre Gasly’s car on Friday, followed by engine changes, accident repairs, set-up modifications, pit exit starts and then an accident avoided by one breath, with Esteban Ocon very good at braking in time while he was intent on entering the pit lane on the last lap of the GP to make his pit stop.

In all of this, Alpine leaves Azerbaijan with no points, on a weekend where the new weekend format was tackled for the first time with Free Practice 1 and race qualifying on Friday, Shootout Sprint and Sprint Race on Saturday and the Sunday race.

Alan Permane did not hide his disbelief talking about the weekend in Baku: “I can’t compare this weekend to anyone else. Honestly, it was so hectic and difficult. It didn’t seem like a weekend like any other at all”.

Alpine’s problems started in early practice when a hydraulic leak from Gasly triggered an engine fire which ended his racing. Then he crashed at the start of qualifying.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, stops due to fire Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Esteban Ocon had a limited run in F1 with a gearbox issue, leaving the team facing further problems finding the right setup ahead of qualifying.

“You have to leave well prepared and have a calm weekend. This was not the case for any of our single-seaters. And from then on, the situation got out of our control”.

“Our mechanics worked really hard over the weekend. They did an amazing job on the engine change on Pierre’s car. And that had knock-on effects that the media don’t see. They come here on Wednesdays and build the cars, but they also we build our own spares: spare gearboxes, spare engines and stuff like that.”

“When all these parts are used on Fridays, they have to stay late at night because there is no curfew on a Friday night on a sprint weekend, because the cars are in Parc Fermé. So they were here until 11pm to make sure they had ready a spare engine and gearbox for the next race”.

“It was really a remarkable double blow for them. They had a really exhausting Friday. They will also have to face a 14-hour flight to Miami and some of them will already be at work on Tuesday morning. And when you have to recover from a weekend like the one in Baku it’s not easy at all, especially if you think that we’re heading towards another race weekend. But we’ll give our best.”

“Some people will enjoy a rest day on Tuesday and I have no doubt they will take advantage of the sun to relax. But we will make sure that those who worked hard in Baku and on the first day in Miami can then recover over the next two days,” he said. concluded It remains.