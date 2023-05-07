Charles Leclerc seventh, Max Verstappen ninth and Lewis Hamilton thirteenth. It is difficult to predict a similar result on the eve of qualifying in Miami, but thanks to a red flag triggered by Leclerc a minute and a half from the end of Q3, a classification has taken shape that to define as a surprise is perhaps an understatement. Six days after the victory in Baku, Sergio Perez finds himself in first position again, this time at the end of a qualifying which guaranteed him his third second pole position of the season.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, pole man Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

After the FP3 session, Perez himself would not have bet a single dollar on it, but beyond the unforeseen events that conditioned his direct opponents, ‘Checo’ confirmed his good momentum by managing to straighten out a situation that recalled Perez 2022.

The blow came at the right moment, that is in the first ‘run’ of Q3, a few moments after seeing his teammate abort the lap due to a double mistake. Pole position doesn’t bring any points, but in this scenario it represents a very important basis for Perez to try to get out of Miami in the unprecedented role of championship leader.

Verstappen cursed, and he has all the reasons considering the way he branded the weekend, but in the end he also has to blame himself for having exaggerated in the first ‘run’ of Q3, also risking losing control of the car . Circumstances certainly didn’t favor him, without the red flag pole would most likely have been his, but he put himself in the position of having to play everything in one lap, and that lap it wasn’t possible to do.

No less surprising was the second position conquered by Alonso, and also in this case we are facing a real exploit, not surprisingly celebrated in the Aston Martin box as a podium.

There wasn’t much optimism before qualifying. Fernando asked to go back to the lighter rear wing after the less than exciting results that emerged in the FP3 session. It definitely didn’t seem like ‘Nando’s day, forced in Q2 to mount a second set of softs in order not to run the risk of finding himself outside the top-10.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Having achieved his goal, Alonso decided to try a first fast lap in Q3 with the set of tires used previously, and managed to set a surprising time, remaining second fastest overall.

Help undoubtedly came from the ‘track’ variable, i.e. a progressive increase in grip which significantly conditioned the entire session. Thanks to the red flag, qualifying then ended with the times of the first ‘runs’, with Alonso second only to Perez and ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

The Spaniard saved Ferrari’s budget, but in the late afternoon in Miami the disappointed air was tangible in the Scuderia garage. The mistake made by Leclerc (the second of the weekend after yesterday’s) threw away the concrete possibility of starting from the front row, a result that would have allowed us to see the 57 laps scheduled for tomorrow from another perspective.

It is true that Leclerc is the driver who on many occasions has been able to pull off the surprise blow right on the last lap of Q3, but this is no justification. The first to understand this was Charles, who apologized to the team, but this type of error still remains an uncomfortable trademark in the Monegasque’s curriculum.

Charles Leclerc: here is the Ferrari SF-23 after the crash in Q3 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

The desire not to give up is fine, but the risk of putting the car against the barriers is not a good deal regardless, and the confirmation comes from the telemetric data, which proves that Charles went into turn eight faster than the previous lap. If Ferrari is from second position, it would be better to put it in its place rather than take it off the track, with the additional price of making tomorrow’s race much more difficult.